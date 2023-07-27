What’s next: 5-star UGA commit Demarcus Riddick flips to Auburn

Five-star class of 2024 linebacker recruit Demarcus Riddick has flipped his commitment from Georgia to Auburn. Riddick was also considering Alabama.

Riddick flipped his commitment on his mom’s birthday. Riddick plays high school football and basketball for Chilton County in Clanton, Alabama. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound linebacker is the No. 26 recruit in the senior class. Riddick is the third-ranked linebacker and the No. 3 prospect in Alabama, per 247Sports.

Kirby Smart and Georgia football still have the No. 1 recruiting class in the class of 2024. The Bulldogs now have 25 commitments in the first class of 2024. However, Georgia has only one commitment from a linebacker.

What’s next for Georgia at the linebacker position in the class of 2024?

Who UGA has at linebacker in the 2024 cycle

Georgia Bulldogs co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Glenn Schumann is an elite recruiter. He just helped the Bulldogs secure a commitment from five-star linebacker Justin Williams. Williams is Georgia’s only linebacker commitment in the 2024 recruiting cycle.

Four-star linebacker Chris Cole

Four-star class of 2024 linebacker recruit Chris Cole has Georgia football in his top eight schools. Chris Cole has ascended up recruiting rankings throughout recent months. Georgia is a true contender to land a commitment from the 6-foot-3, 210-pound linebacker, who recently set a school record in the 60-meter dash.

Four-star linebacker recruit Kristopher Jones

Four-star linebacker recruit Kristopher Jones is projected to commit to the Georgia Bulldogs. Jones plays linebacker for Fairfax High School in Fairfax, Virginia.

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound linebacker is the No. 133 recruit in the country and the No. 9 linebacker. Jones is the second-ranked recruit in Virginia in the class of 2024.

Georgia can lean on 2023 linebackers

Georgia signed three of the top linebackers in the class of 2023, so the Bulldogs aren’t desperate to add a top linebacker in the 2024 cycle.

Georgia will still do very well at the linebacker position in the 2024 recruiting class if the Dawgs can sign Kristopher Jones, Justin Williams, and Chris Cole.

