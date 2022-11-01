Who’s next?: 3 Browns who are contract extension candidates after Charley Hughlett

Fresh off of a win over the Cincinnati Bengals, the Cleveland Browns proved to have a good deal of bright spots on their roster despite previously dropping four straight games. And with bright spots come contract extensions to keep those players in brown and orange. The Browns just did this with long snapper Charley Hughlett last week, making him the highest-paid long snapper in NFL history.

After Hughlett, however, who could be next up for general manager Andrew Berry to get a new deal done? Here are three candidates who could be the next to put pen to paper on a shiny new contract extension with the Browns.

WR Donovan Peoples-Jones

The Browns have seen linear growth out of former sixth round wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones over the three years of his career to this point. From 304 yards receiving as a rookie, to nearly 600 a year ago, to this season where he is now on pace for nearly 900 yards, Peoples-Jones has been the definition of development in Berea.

He is still under contract for one more season, but we know his philosophy of Berry is to identify and extend talent early. Nearly all of his extensions have come before the player enters the final year of his contract.

Proving to be a solid receiving threat with wide receiver Amari Cooper and tight end David Njoku taking in a ton of attention, Peoples-Jones is proving he can be a dependable and reliable target for his quarterback when he needs a dependable and reliable target the most.

LB Sione Takitaki

Linebacker Sione Takitaki is a rare John Dorsey pick that remains on the roster under the Berry-era team building. And yet he continues to prove why he belongs in Cleveland long-term.

The starting SAM linebacker is playing the last of his rookie deal out over the rest of the 2022 season but has had a significant amount more added to his plate. With the injuries to Anthony Walker Jr. and Jacob Phillips, Takitaki has been asked to play some MIKE as well. He has even played a bit of WILL as well to compensate for injuries at the second level.

Last night against the Bengals, however, Takitaki went off in his first game as the starting MIKE linebacker for the Browns. And now given the expiring contracts of Walker Jr. and Deion Jones, and the struggles on the field and injuries from Phillips, Takitaki may just be playing himself into the starting job in the middle of the defense long-term.

He is not a flashy player, and he is not a highlight reel player, but Takitaki is dependable, assignment sound, and does what is asked of him. Berry should have the prerogative to push Takitaki to the top of his to-do list today.

C Ethan Pocic

The Browns brought in center Ethan Pocic on a one-year deal this offseason just in case the Nick Harris experience did not pan out. He had started over 40 games throughout his career entering the 2022 season with the Seattle Seahawks, so at the cost of just over $1 million on the year, this was a safe and solid fallback plan.

Harris then sustained a season-ending injury on the first play of the preseason and Pocic was thrust into the starting role immediately. And he has been nothing but consistent, solid, and a perfect fit into the Kevin Stefanski offensive scheme. He was the highest-graded offensive player in last night’s win over the Bengals.

Pocic is only 27 years old, fits like a glove with what the Browns want to accomplish offensively, and is gelling along an offensive line that has seen a great deal of continuity. This is tough because it would mean Harris likely does not get another shot at the starting job, but when another young talent grabs the opportunity by the horns and thrives in his role, the Browns may not have another choice.

