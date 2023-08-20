The Next 15: Who are Southwest Florida's next best crop of high school football recruits?

High school football talent is so deep in Southwest Florida, we felt as if The Big 15 didn't do it justice when it came to showcasing our area's top prospects with aspirations of playing at the college level.

With that, we've made The Next 15, which are 15 football players that were in consideration and discussions of making The Big 15.

Tough decisions had to be made, but here are some of those prospects that just missed the cut but should make college coaches happy if they were to sign.

First Baptist Academy Lions corner back Logan Bartley (24) and running back Sam Sparacio (22) celebrate after a turnover during the first quarter of the Class 1S state semifinal against the Munroe Bobcats at First Baptist Academy in Naples on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.

School: First Baptist

Year: Junior

Breakdown: Bartley returns as First Baptist's lone starter this season and will be tasked with leading a defense that shut down a vast majority of opponents it faced last season. On the recruiting front, Bartley recently received an offer from Wake Forest and also reports Eastern Kentucky and Ole Miss. As a sophomore, he recorded 41 tackles with nine pass breakups and a pair of fumble recoveries.

Ben Bouzi

Ebenezer Bouzi of Naples High School poses for a photo on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.

School: Naples

Year: Senior

Breakdown: Bouzi was a Naples Daily News All-Area First Team selection on defense a season ago, posting 25 tackles, an interception, and a forced fumble for Naples, which went 9-3. He reports offers from Alabama A&M, Appalachian State, Charlotte, Eastern Michigan, Florida State, Louisville, Maryland, Pitt, Temple, Tennessee Tech, Western Kentucky, and Western Michigan.

Niko Boyce

Barron Collier Cougars quarterback Niko Boyce (14) celebrates after scoring a rushing touchdown during the second quarter of a spring football game against the Southridge Spartans at Barron Collier High School in Naples on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

School: Barron Collier

Year: Junior

Breakdown: Boyce may only have one offer from Oregon when Kenny Dillingham was the offensive coordinator there, but his arm talent and athleticism are second to none in Collier County. He'll have the full-time starting job with Barron Collier this season, and looked strong in the spring game, completing 16 of 22 passes for 190 yards, adding 46 rushing yards with four total touchdowns. With Naples last year, Boyce threw for 198 yards, rushed for 328, and posted 10 total touchdowns.

Jayce Cora

Dunbar's Tawaski Abrams hauls in a touchdown pass during a playoff game against Lely at Dunbar on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. Dunbar won 21-7 and moves on. He is being defended by Lely's Jayce Cora.

School: Lely

Year: Junior

Breakdown: One who saw his college stock rise immensely after the end of last season was Cora, who saw offers from UMass, Temple, West Virginia, Illinois, Louisville, and most recently on Aug. 1, Notre Dame come through. As a sophomore, Cora picked off four passes last season while adding 25 tackles including two for loss. If Cora puts together another strong season, he very well could be in the upper third of The Big 15 next summer.

Woody Celucien

School: Lely

Year: Junior

Breakdown: Celucien is a giant on the offensive line, coming in at 6-foot-5, 315 pounds. He helped Lely's rushing attack go for 2,394 yards a season ago, averaging 6.4 yards per carry and 217.6 yards per game. Celucien owns offers from UMass and West Virginia, with a good chance that number goes up after his junior season.

Kye Garcia

Kye Garcia, Dunbar football

School: Dunbar

Year: Senior

Breakdown: Garcia owns offers from Florida A&M, Temple, Penn, Kent State, Dartmouth, Bethune-Cookman, Columbia, North Carolina A&T, Air Force, UNC-Pembroke, Army, Tennessee Tech, Navy, Colgate, and Eastern Kentucky.

Jyden German

ECS eighth-grader Jyden German looks for yardage. ECS traveled to Community School of Naples on Friday, November 4th. The Sentinels finished with an undefeated regular season, winning 67-41 over the Seahawks.

School: Fort Myers

Year: Freshman

Breakdown: German may not have a Division I offer yet, but that could change with a strong freshman season where he's expected to be involved in the offense. With Evangelical Christian last season, German ran for 312 yards on 36 attempts (8.7 yards per carry) with a touchdown.

Taren Hedrick

School: Community School

Year: Junior

Breakdown: Hedrick was a late transfer this summer, making the switch to Community School from Battle (Mo.). In the 247Sports Composite, Hedrick ranks as a 4-star recruit ranked just outside the top 300 in the nation. Hedrick is ranked as the 26th-best offensive tackle and will be a big point in CSN's offense. He has offers from Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, UNLV, and Ball State.

Deshon Jenkins

Verot running back Deshon Jenkins Jr. rushes for positive yardage. The Bishop Verot High School Vikings hosted the Frostproof High School Bulldogs in a football regional final showdown Friday, November 25, 2022 in Fort Myers. Verot won the matchup 21-39 and will advance to the state semifinals for first time since 1994.

School: Bishop Verot

Year: Sophomore

Breakdown: Another player on this list poised to see a leap in his recruiting is Jenkins, who already has an offer from West Virginia and Florida A&M. As a freshman last season with the Vikings, he rushed for 1,218 yards with 14 touchdowns, including six 100-plus yard games. He added 158 receiving yards and will be a key focal point in the Verot offense this season.

Darrion Jones

School: Cape Coral

Year: Junior

Breakdown: A transfer from Dunbar last season, Jones joins a Cape Coral squad looking to make real noise this season. Jones posted 16 tackles, a pair of sacks, and two pass deflections for the Tigers in 2022. Jones reports offers from Miami, Florida State, Iowa State, Ole Miss, Kentucky, Louisville, Georgia Tech, Illinois, FIU, USF, North Carolina A&T, and UMass.

James Little IV

Lehigh Senior High School football players Jeremy Ware and James Little celebrate at practice on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Lehigh Acres.

School: Lehigh

Year: Junior

Breakdown: Little comes into his junior season poised for a big year in which he picked off a pair of passes while adding 27 tackles for the Lightning in 2022. The 3-star cornerback owns offers from Akron, Florida A&M, Illinois, Miami (OH), and USF, and will be Lehigh's top corner in 2023.

Jayden Petit

Jayden Petit makes a catch during a practice at First Baptist Academy in Naples on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023.

School: First Baptist

Year: Sophomore

Breakdown: A wide receiver who could potentially follow in the footsteps of Olsen Patt-Henry is Petit, who has offers from Miami, Louisville, and Florida A&M. As a freshman, Petit caught 18 passes for 233 yards with three touchdowns, including a season-high 81 yards against Bishop Verot on Sept. 23.

Shawn Simeon

Naples running back Shawn Simeon (5) at an early season 2023 Golden Eagles practice.

School: Naples

Year: Junior

Breakdown: Simeon has shown plenty of promise as the successor to Kendrick Raphael and Isaiah Augustave in the backfield, rushing for 213 yards on 40 attempts against Venice in Naples' spring game in May. With offers from Florida State and USF, expect that number to jump drastically if he can stay healthy and put together a strong season with the Golden Eagles.

Parker Turner

Parker Turner and Chris Graves of Bishop Verot try to stop a pass intended for Olsen Henry of First Baptist Academyin the end zone on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Bishop Verot High School in Fort Myers. The play was not called a touchdown.

School: Bishop Verot

Year: Senior

Breakdown: Committed to Air Force, Turner is a big asset in the Vikings' secondary at 6-foot-4, 223 pounds. Last season, Turner posted 41 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, and a pair of forced fumbles along with two blocked field goals to help Verot advance to the state semifinals in Class 2S. Not many opposing quarterbacks tested Turner, who finished with three pass breakups.

Austin Zimm

School: Community School

Year: Senior

Breakdown: Zimm is another Community School offensive lineman that's one of the best locally, committing to Penn on July 15. In eight games last season, Zimm helped CSN's rushing game run for 4.9 yards per carry with 10 scores. His pass blocking was just as solid, as Decker Crosby and Cale Austin were protected well by the unit up front.

