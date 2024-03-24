The next 10: Players who didn't make the final roster but will impact the Brewers in 2024

Milwaukee Brewers camp this spring, more than any other in recent memory, was highlighted by the team's vast array of prospects.

With a strong performance, Jackson Chourio made the opening-day roster while others such as Robert Gasser and Tyler Black weren't reassigned to minor-league camp until March 19.

Still others, such as Jeferson Quero, Brock Wilken and Jacob Misiorowski, showed they aren't all that far away from making an impact on the Brewers.

With that in mind, here is a list of 10 players – prospects and otherwise – who didn't make the final cut but are certain to appear on the major-league roster at some point early in the season.

Robert Gasser, LHP

He flashed his strikeout stuff and received a vote of confidence from manager Pat Murphy, who indicated with about two weeks of camp left that he'll be making his debut sometime in the first month.

Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Tyler Black (86) bats against the San Diego Padres during the first inning of a Spring Training game at Peoria Sports Complex.

Tyler Black, IF

The left-handed-hitting Canadian is a hard-charging competitor whose offensive tools and speed on the base paths help separate him. Black's defense needs work, however, with first base and third base his areas of focus.

Aaron Ashby, LHP

The Brewers want Ashby to continue stretching out, and since he's still not all the way back from 2023 shoulder surgery the best place for him to do that is at Class AAA Nashville. Best guess is we'll see him early on, like Gasser.

Christian Arroyo, INF

Arroyo is a six-year veteran of the major leagues who was in camp on a minor-league contract. He has versatility and some pop, meaning there will be a spot for him at some point this season with the Brewers.

Brewers second baseman Owen Miller bats against the Royals on March 17 at Surprise Stadium.

Owen Miller, INF

Speaking of versatility, the Fredonia native has that in spades, with an ability to play first, second, third and the outfield. Miller has shown he can make an offensive impact as well. He's about as reliable as they come, which also has value.

Joey Wiemer, OF

Wiemer experienced major ups and downs as a rookie in 2023 and revamped his swing in the offseason to better equip him for success. In spring training, he looked like he needed more time to lock in at the plate, so he should log at-bats at Nashville.

JB Bukauskas, RHP

He joined the Brewers last April but barely pitched after being sidelined by a series of pesky injuries. Bukauskas showed the stuff this spring that drew Milwaukee to him, and with a rare fourth minor-league option he'll be in the bullpen mix.

Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Oliver Dunn (79) throws to first base to complete a double play after forcing out San Diego Padres third baseman Eguy Rosario (5) at second during the second inning of a Spring Training game at Peoria Sports Complex.

Oliver Dunn, INF

A terrific 2023 earned him acclaim, and a 40-man roster crunch in Philadelphia paved his way to Milwaukee. He plays second and third, and his left-handed bat and developing pop help separate him a bit from some of the Brewers' other infielders.

Janson Junk, RHP

Junk's ability to start as well as provide length out of the bullpen figures to have him in the mix of pitchers who will see time this season in Milwaukee. He made one start for the Brewers in 2023, but spent the rest of the year at Nashville.

Carlos Rodríguez, RHP

Rodríguez didn't get many opportunities this spring, but the Brewers love his makeup and competitiveness. He makes up for a lack of nasty stuff with a true sense for how to get batters out and a six-pitch arsenal.

As for that talented next wave of Quero, Wilken and Misiorowski, Murphy is on record as saying all three could touch the majors at some point this season.

Wilken at third base and Misiorowski in the bullpen would appear to have the best opportunities, with Quero blocked behind the plate by a trio of proven major-leaguers.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: 10 players who didn't make Brewers roster but will have impact in 2024