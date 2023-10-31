Who’s up next? 10 names Iowa should explore as its next OC

On Monday, the breaking news made its rounds.

After the 2023 season concludes, the Iowa Hawkeyes will be in the market for a new offensive coordinator. Interim athletics director Beth Goetz officially announced the decision on Monday to relieve Brian Ferentz of his duties following the season’s end, releasing a statement explaining the move.

The moment Iowa fans have been waiting on finally arrived. Naturally, Hawkeye fans and college football fans in general exploded with reaction on social media.

Brian Ferentz released a statement to ESPN’s Pete Thamel as well.

“For the vast majority of my adult life I have had the privilege to represent the University of Iowa as a football player and coach. I have always considered and will always consider it an honor.

“In that time, my singular goal has been to contribute to the football team’s success. As long as I am employed by the University of Iowa, my stated goal will not change. My priority will continue to be the wellbeing of our students and the success of our team,” Brian Ferentz said.

Brian Ferentz’s days as Iowa’s offensive coordinator are officially numbered now, though. All of this begs the question: who and what is next?

Here’s a look at 10 names Iowa could consider as its next offensive coordinator.

Jon Budmayr - Iowa Senior Special Assistant to the Head Coach

Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

Let’s get this one out of the way right off the bat. If Iowa makes an internal hire, Jon Budmayr is the name to watch.

Currently in his first season as the senior special assistant to the head coach, Budmayr joined Iowa as an offensive analyst prior to last season. Budmayr previously served as Wisconsin’s quarterbacks coach for three seasons before serving as Colorado State’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2021.

An in-house hire won’t excite the Iowa fan base and obviously offensive improvement hasn’t happened with Budmayr on campus. The former probably doesn’t work against him but the latter certainly does.

Ryan Grubb - Washington Offensive Coordinator / Quarterbacks coach

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Ryan Grubb is doing a phenomenal job directing the Washington offense. The Huskies led the nation in passing offense and third-down conversions in 2022.

The pairing of Grubb and Michael Penix Jr. has been a terrific duo. Penix Jr. is one of the Heisman frontrunners right now and the Huskies’ offense is No. 5 in total offense and No. 9 in scoring offense.

Before that, Grubb had another very successful stint as the offensive coordinator at Fresno State. The Bulldogs led the Mountain West in total offense in 2021.

While this may feel like a long shot, Grubb is a Kingsley, Iowa, native that is familiar with the area and would immediately jump to the front of the shortlist for Iowa’s head coaching vacancy if he were successful as the Hawkeyes’ OC.

Andy Kotelnicki - Kansas Offensive Coordinator

Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

A longtime member of Lance Leipold’s coaching staffs at both Buffalo and Kansas, Andy Kotelnicki is one of the fastest offensive risers in the business.

In his second season with the Jayhawks in 2022, Kotelnicki and Kansas averaged 7.0 yards per play, trailing only Ohio State.

Now in 2023, even with his starting quarterback Jalon Daniels sidelined for much of the season, Kotelnicki is scheming things up for backup Jason Bean and KU to deliver big offensive numbers. Kansas’ offense is No. 29 nationally in total offense and even better at No. 18 in scoring offense.

Open up the checkbooks and give Kotelnicki full control of the offense in Iowa City. It might sound like a lot of cash at first glance, but for an established Power Five play-caller that has delivered elite results at Kansas, his buyout is only $700,000.

Another name that could turn into the Hawkeyes’ next head football coach if the offense enjoys a renaissance under his watch.

Jim Zebrowski - Kansas Quarterbacks Coach

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

One other reason to call Andy Kotelnicki? Even if you can’t pry him away from Rock Chalk country and he doesn’t wind up as your next OC, he might be able to give you a good scouting report on who you should consider hiring.

A name such as Kansas quarterbacks coach Jim Zebrowski. Alongside Kotelnicki, Zebrowski has done an outstanding job tutoring and transforming the quarterback play in Lawrence, Kan. If it can be done there, then surely Zebrowski can morph the Hawkeyes’ fortunes.

Tony Tokarz - Florida State Quarterbacks Coach

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Florida State quarterbacks coach Tony Tokarz has been right in the thick of the Seminoles’ return to national prominence over the past two seasons and he’s had a direct hand in the guidance of FSU quarterback Jordan Travis. Sell him on the opportunity to be a full-time play-caller and the ability to perhaps be Kirk Ferentz’s successor at a Big Ten program that’s only getting more resource rich.

Mack Leftwich - Texas State Offensive Coordinator

(Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

Mack Leftwich is the architect of a top-10 total offense and the No. 22 scoring offense in college football right now. After spending the 2018-21 seasons as the Incarnate Word quarterbacks coach, he got his shot as the offensive coordinator in 2022.

The Cardinals averaged 51.5 points a game and more than 580 yards of total offense and quarterback Lindsey Scott, Jr. set an FCS record for touchdowns. He was also instrumental in recruiting and developing Cameron Ward beforehand.

Now, he and Texas State are rolling up all sorts of numbers as he’s jumped into the FBS ranks.

Willy Korn - Liberty Co-Offensive Coordinator / Quarterbacks Coach

Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Willy Korn has done a terrific job in each of his two stops as offensive coordinator. Prior to joining Liberty this season, Willy Korn led Coastal Carolina’s offense as its co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. The Chanticleers made the jump from 5-7 in 2019 to a 31-7 record over the next three seasons.

During the 2021 season, Coastal Carolina was one of just two teams nationally that ranked in the top 30 in both rushing offense (No. 6) and passing offense (No. 28). That Coastal Carolina team finished with the country’s top passing efficiency (192.01).

In his first season as the co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Liberty, Korn and the Flames currently have the nation’s No. 8 total offense and No. 14 scoring offense.

Jordan Davis - North Texas Offensive Coordinator / Wide Receivers Coach

Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Davis has North Texas’ offense among the nation’s best. The Mean Green rank No. 9 in total offense and No. 19 in scoring offense. Davis has UL Monroe transfer quarterback Chandler Rogers playing fantastic football with 2,173 passing yards and 19 touchdowns against just one interception.

Zach Lujan - South Dakota State Offensive Coordinator / Quarterbacks Coach

Erin Woodiel / Argus Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK

Zach Lujan has served as South Dakota State’s quarterbacks coach since 2019, but he took over the play-calling duties in 2022. Though it didn’t look great offensively in the season opener versus Iowa, Lujan did a great job at the FCS level with the Jackrabbits’ offense after that date.

He and quarterback Mark Gronowski teamed up to lead South Dakota State to the program’s first national title as the Jackrabbits averaged 34.2 points and 384.6 yards of total offense per game.

Cortez Hankton - LSU Passing Game Coordinator / Wide Receivers Coach

SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

You have to at least inquire about one of the offensive coaches on the nation’s best statistical offense, right? As LSU’s passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach the past two seasons, the Tigers and quarterback Jayden Daniels have been putting up all sorts of numbers against some of the country’s best defensive talent in the SEC.

Hankton has an NFL playing background which is always a big-time feather in the cap in the recruiting world. Prior to joining LSU, Hankton served as the wide receivers coach on the 2021 Georgia team that won the national championship.

