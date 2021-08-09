NexImmune to Explore the Use of AIM™ Direct Injection Technology in Type 1 Diabetes

NexImmune, Inc.
·4 min read

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexImmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: NEXI), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a novel approach to immunotherapy designed to orchestrate a targeted immune response by directing the function of antigen-specific T cells, today announced a collaboration with Yale University’s Department of Immunobiology. The collaboration will focus on the use of NexImmune’s direct injection, artificial antigen presenting cells (AIM INJ) with regards to the regulation of autoimmune diabetes (Type 1 diabetes). Dr. Kevan Herold, Deputy Director of Yale Center for Clinical Investigation and Co-Director of the Yale Diabetes Center will be the principal investigator.

“We are excited to enter into this collaboration that will explore our next-generation, direct-injectable artificial antigen presenting cell platform for autoimmune diseases,” said Dr. Jerry Zeldis, Executive Vice President, R&D of NexImmune. “Our goal with Dr. Herold is to advance novel treatments that could potentially reverse the course and prevent type 1 diabetes by targeting the auto-reactive T cells that cause this disease.”

“By directly targeting the auto-reactive T cells that are known to be a mediator of pancreatic beta cell destruction, we can potentially develop a transformative therapy for patients suffering with autoimmune diabetes. Working with NexImmune allows us to explore a very compelling technology to impact this life-long and difficult to control disease,” stated Dr. Herold.

About NexImmune

NexImmune is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a novel approach to immunotherapy designed to employ the body’s own T cells to generate a specific, potent, and durable immune response. The backbone of NexImmune’s approach is a proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation (AIM™) nanoparticle technology platform. The AIM technology enables NexImmune to construct nanoparticles that function as synthetic dendritic cells capable of directing a specific T cell-mediated immune response. AIM constructed nanoparticles employ natural biology to engage, activate and expand endogenous T cells in ways that combine anti-tumor attributes of antigen-specific precision, potency and long-term persistence with reduced potential for off-target toxicities.

NexImmune’s two lead programs, NEXI-001 and NEXI-002, are in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed AML after allogeneic stem cell transplantation and multiple myeloma refractory to at least 3 prior lines of therapy, respectively. NexImmune is also developing new AIM nanoparticle constructs and modalities for potential clinical evaluation in oncology and in disease areas outside of oncology, including autoimmune disorders and infectious disease.

For more information, visit www.neximmune.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based on the beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management of NexImmune, Inc. (the “Company”). All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including statements concerning our planned and ongoing clinical studies for the Company’s product candidates, including NEXI-001 and NEXI-002; the initiation, enrollment, timing, progress, release of data from and results of those planned and ongoing clinical studies; and the utility of prior preclinical and clinical data in determining future clinical results. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 31, 2021, and subsequent reports that we file with the SEC. Forward-looking statements represent the Company’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release to conform any of the forward-looking statements to actual results or to changes in its expectations.

Contacts

Investors:
Chad Rubin, SVP, Corporate Affairs
NexImmune, Inc.
646.319.3261
crubin@neximmune.com


Recommended Stories

  • Simone Biles Rocks A Tie-Dye Bikini And Reveals Her Washboard Abs Post-Olympics

    “You deserve this Hot Girl Summer Simone 🔥”

  • Army soldier mauled by crocodile, saved by colleague

    One man suffered significant injuries to his head, chest and arms, while his rescuer received lacerations to his arms.

  • Austin, Texas, activates emergency alert system as COVID crisis reaches "critical" point

    Austin, Texas, issued an emergency alert this weekend over the "severely worsening COVID-19 situation," which has reached a "critical" point, officials said.Why it matters: The Warn Central Texas alert system was designed to be activated during a disaster. "Our hospitals are severely stressed and there is little we can do to alleviate their burden with the surging cases," Austin-Travis County Health Authority's Desmar Walkes said in a statement.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economi

  • Florida church reeling after six members die within 10 days amid spike in cases

    For George Davis, a bishop at Impact Church in Jacksonville, getting vaccinated against the coronavirus was an act of faith. He says that he believes in divine creation, and that the shot is a miracle - a sign of God guiding scientists in their attempts to curb a devastating virus. Yet, for his nondenominational congregation, the provenance of a lifesaving tool was not as obvious. The hesitancy was clear from the beginning. When cases surged, some of Davis's congregation, which numbers more than

  • What are the best approaches to engage the vaccine-hesitant now?

    Whether you’ve personally lobbied vaccine-hesitant friends and family or are merely shaking a fist at the horrifying news out of hospitals filling up fast again in places like Texas and Florida, it has probably dawned on you that there is no silver bullet that will nudge large numbers of the unvaccinated to roll up their sleeves. Instead, behavioral scientists say it needs to be a multi-pronged approach that could include a broad array of tactics, including mandates in workplaces, government incentives such as direct payments, and the threat of having to pay more for health insurance when you decide to resist vaccination. Businesses of all sizes have already joined the push to win over the vaccine-hesitant by enacting vaccine mandates.

  • If You Notice This On Your Feet, Get Your Blood Checked, Doctors Say

    It's a cruel irony how little attention and care we give to our feet considering how important they are to our daily lives. Of course, when something goes wrong with them and our ability to move about comfortably is compromised, it's usually one of the hardest health problems to ignore. And if you ever notice one specific symptom on your feet, you may want to talk to your doctor about getting some blood work done. Read on to see what could be the sign of a serious medical issue.RELATED: If You S

  • DeSantis defends the unvaccinated. Schools, cruise lines and employers raise stakes. Hello sports bets. Farewell dear Bobby.

    It’s Monday, Aug. 9 and the week has not started well for Florida’s governor.

  • This Supplement Can Raise Your Heart Attack Risk, Experts Say

    During the same week the United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) said it would not recommend that taking vitamins and supplements can prevent heart disease and cancer, a new study has come out saying one of the most popular supplements out there may be dangerous to a subset of those who are prescribed it. The supplement—Omega-3 fatty acids—is the third most popular in America, according to one recent ConsumerLab survey, with 52% of respondents saying they have taken it in the past

  • Big Ben says he’s eating healthy to stay fit, but not following the Tom Brady avocado ice cream diet

    Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger says he’s willing to do what it takes to stay in shape in the twilight years of his career. Within reason. The 39-year-old Roethlisberger says he has made a point of healthy eating, but he’s not necessarily following the diet of the 44-year-old Tom Brady. “So much was made a week [more]

  • Is It Safe to Vaccinate Your Kids for COVID-19? Plus How to Keep Unvaccinated Kids Healthy

    Why should you, or shouldn't you, consider vaccinating your kids for COVID-19? Are some children better candidates for the vaccine than others? We got answers from two pediatric specialists. Plus, get tips on how to keep unvaccinated kids healthy.

  • Why refusing the COVID-19 vaccine isn't just immoral – it's 'un-American'

    Many individuals are rejecting the COVID-19 vaccines for personal reasons. Mark Felix / AFP via Getty ImagesDecades ago I helped organize a conference that brought together vaccine skeptics and public health officials. The debate centered on what governments can and cannot demand from citizens, and what behaviors one can rightly expect from others. It took place many years before the current coronavirus pandemic, but many things that happened at that conference remind me of our circumstances tod

  • Will gyms go the way of arcades and movie rental stores?

    Going to the gym was always part of Kari Hamra’s routine until last year’s government-ordered shutdowns forced her to replace the workouts with daily rides on her Peloton stationary bike. Demand surged so much during the pandemic that some Peloton customers had to wait months for their bikes.

  • The vaccinated are angry. That's understandable but unproductive, health experts say

    The resurgence of COVID-19 in the U.S. can be blamed on the unvaccinated, but health experts say blame doesn't help end the pandemic.

  • Hawley's Aide Lashed For Her 'Concern' About Too Many Masks

    People are masking to "avoid the Hawley variant spread by ignorant staffers," said a Twitter critic slamming Hawley's press secretary Abigail Marone.

  • A massive motorcycle rally rumbles into South Dakota. Attendees should stay outside, health experts say.

    Last year's Sturgis Motorcycle Rally went on as the pandemic raged, despite criticism from heath experts. This year's promises to be even bigger.

  • I Limited Carbs for a Month—Here's What Happened to My Skin

    I was surprised.

  • Young child shot, hospitalized after bullet struck Kansas City home Sunday

    The child’s mother said the young victim was inside a home when they heard several gunshots, then she noticed the child had been shot.

  • Hundreds of Philippine hospitals near full capacity as virus cases surge

    Nearly a fifth of hospitals in the Philippines are close to full capacity as a surge in COVID-19 infections, driven by the highly contagious Delta variant of the virus, spreads across the Southeast Asian country, the health ministry said on Monday. Coronavirus cases in the Philippines, a country of 110 million, have been growing at a rate of around 8,000 to 10,000 infections a day over recent weeks, above the daily average of 5,700 cases reported last month, according to official data. "It is highly possible the cases will continue to rise even after ECQ," health ministry spokesperson Maria Rosario Vergeire said, referring to enhanced community quarantine (ECQ), the classification used in the capital Manila and its surrounding areas for its strictest form of lockdown.

  • Coronavirus experts on what to do and U.S. response to the pandemic

    USA TODAY's Editorial Board sits down with doctors in the field of infectious diseases working to eradicate the pandemic. Read Q&As, watch videos.

  • Stop complaining about vaccine passports. I'm a US immigrant, and I had to show proof of vaccination to stay here.

    After more than a decade of living in the US, the author has had to show proof of vaccination several times to be allowed to stay in the country.