Nexen Tire to supply OE tires for the EV6, Kia’s first pure electric vehicle

- ROADIAN GTX EV and N'FERA Sport EV to be fitted to the EV6 that is tailored for electric vehicles

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexen Tire, a leading global tire manufacturer, has announced that the company has been selected to supply original equipment for Kia’s first electric car, the EV6.



Nexen Tire’s ROADIAN GTX EV and N'FERA Sport EVs will be fitted to the EV6, Kia’s first electric vehicle model that is based on Hyundai Motor Group’s Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). The EV6 has a strong performance of more than 475km on a single charge. When using the State of Charge (SOC) mode, the car can charge from 10% to 80% in 18 minutes for ultra-fast charging.

The ROADIAN GTX EV, fitted in size 235/55R19 101H, is a premium all-season tire that meets all of the requirements of an electric vehicle in terms of safety, durability, and low noise. The N'FERA Sport EV, fitted in size 235/55R19 105V XL, improves on high-speed stability and handling performance while providing maximum grip and braking power on both wet and dry surfaces.

The two electric vehicle tires were designed and tailored to provide higher abrasion resistance as well as minimize tire road noise by employing noise reduction system by about 5dB compared to existing products.

Nexen Tire already began supplying OE for Kia’s Soul EV and US EV startup Canoo, giving it a strong foothold in the global electric vehicle industry. The Company intends to further extend its global presence by focusing on research and development as well as investments in mobility.

About Nexen Tire

Nexen Tire, established in 1942, is a global tire manufacturer headquartered in South Korea. Nexen Tire, one of the world’s fastest growing tire manufacturers, currently interacts with approximately 150 countries around the world and owns four manufacturing plants – two in Korea (Yangsan and Changnyeong) and one in Qingdao, China. Another plant in Žatec, the Czech Republic has also begun operation in 2019. Nexen Tire produces tires for passenger cars, SUVs, and light trucks with advanced technology and excellence in design. Nexen Tire supplies OE tires to global car makers in various countries around the world. In 2014, the company achieved a grand slam of the world’s top 4 design awards for the first time amongst the various tire makers in the world.

For more information, please visit https://www.nexentire.com/international/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/366c8797-4b4c-4daf-947f-bf12d11a62b5

