Nexen Tire congratulates partner Manchester City on stunning Premier League victory

Nexen Tire
2 min read
SEOUL, Korea, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexen Tire, a leading global tire manufacturer, today congratulated long-term partner Manchester City Football Club for their phenomenal victory in the 2020/21 Premier League season.

Manchester City has achieved incredible Premier League success in recent years, with the Club winning the title for the fifth time in the past decade. The latest trophy also means Man City has so far claimed two competition wins – the Premier League and the Carabao Cup – both in the same season.

Nexen Tire has been a partner of Man City since 2015 and became the Club’s first Official Sleeve Partner in 2017. The partnership was extended in 2020 for a third term to deliver a positive message to both Man City fans and Nexen consumers around the world, even amidst the pandemic.

“It’s been a whirlwind year, but Manchester City’s latest win has certainly brought joy to all of us and the fans,” said Travis Kang, CEO of Nexen Tire. “Despite these difficult times, we are sincerely thankful to be able to share this moment with the Club and applaud them for their outstanding success.”

“Throughout the course of our partnership, our success has grown from strength to strength, hand in hand with Man City. In the same spirit as the Club, our products are champions on the road, having received the highest recommendations in the industry. We look forward to more successful years of growth and collaboration to come.”

To celebrate the win and raise brand awareness, Nexen Tire will collaborate with traders in key markets around the world through a variety of sales promotions and digital advertising campaigns, and will continue to have a strong presence at all Manchester City matches.

About Nexen Tire

Nexen Tire, established in 1942, is a global tire manufacturer headquartered in South Korea. Nexen Tire, one of the world’s fastest growing tire manufacturers, currently interacts with approximately 150 countries around the world and owns four manufacturing plants – two in Korea (Yangsan and Changnyeong) and one in Qingdao, China. Another plant in Žatec, the Czech Republic has also begun operation in 2019. Nexen Tire produces tires for passenger cars, SUVs, and light trucks with advanced technology and excellence in design. Nexen Tire supplies OE tires to global car makers in various countries around the world. In 2014, the company achieved a grand slam of the world’s top 4 design awards for the first time amongst the various tire makers in the world.

For more information, please visit https://www.nexentire.com/international/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8acc4b3c-5fc1-45c5-a43c-33a723c8b4c7

CONTACT: CONTACT: Sylvia Chang, sylvia.chang@pivotp.co.kr


