Newton's Lampe, Lawson earn second all-state soccer honor

Jun. 12—In 18 matches this season, Newton senior Nate Lampe dished out a Class 3A-most 26 assists.

The Newton boys soccer team had 40 assists total and Lampe's 26 ranked tied for sixth in all of Iowa.

His efforts were enough to earn him a second team all-state honor in 3A, while senior Christian Lawson was an honorable mention all-state selection.

Christian Lawson

Five Cardinals also scored academic all-state recognition. Seniors Cody Klein and Caleb Mattes both were first team selections, while Lampe, senior Bryen Hernandez and junior Landon Bozarth were second team picks.

Lampe finished with 26 assists, nine goals and 44 points, which ranked sixth in 3A.

Lawson, in 18 matches, scored 18 goals and tallied 37 points, which ranked fourth and tied for 15th in 3A, respectively. He also had one assist.

Cody Klein

It was the second straight all-state honors for both Cardinals. Lawson is the new school record holder for career goals, while Lampe also holds several boys soccer records.

The Cardinals play in one of the toughest conferences in the state. Dallas Center-Grimes won the 3A title, while Norwalk and Indianola also sent their squads to the state tournament.

Caleb Mattes

First team all-state selections from the Little Hawkeye Conference included DCG's Ben Jackson, Tate McDermott and Jaden Mendias, Norwalk's Caden Endres and Pella's Max Lauman.

Pella's Teddy Apostolopolous, DCG's Canton Nadermann and Norwalk's Tyden Eng and Grant Fletcher joined Lampe on the second team.

Lampe also will participate in the East-West Senior Soccer Showcase at Valley Stadium at 3 p.m. on June 22. Lampe will play for the East squad.

Bryen HernandezLandon Bozarth