Newton wins second national title, named Final Four Most Outstanding Player

GLENDALE, Ariz. — El Paso was well represented on college basketball’s biggest stage on Monday night.

Burges High School graduate Tristen Newton scored 20 points, reeled in five rebounds, and dished out seven assists in UConn’s 75-60 win over Purdue in the 2024 NCAA Tournament National Championship at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

With the win, UConn became the first team since Florida in 2006 and 2007 to win back-to-back national championships, making Newton a two-time NCAA national champ.

“I appreciate the support. El Paso has made me the man I am today and in the six years I was there,” Newton said postgame.” My parents still live there to this day, and I just want to thank [El Paso] for all their support.”

It’s the second time Newton was UConn’s leading scorer in the national championship game. Last year in UConn’s 76-59 win over San Diego State, Newton recorded a 19 point and 10 rebound double-double. This year, Newton scored a team-high 20 points on 6-of-13 shooting from the floor.

“He’s willing to do whatever the team needs to win. He’s going to do it. That’s why he is so special,” UConn men’s basketball forward Donovan Clingan said. “He will be known as one of, if not the best, point guard ever to the floor at UConn. I am just happy to be one of his teammates.”

Newton was named this year’s Final Four Most Outstanding Player. Newton now joins Adama Sanogo (2023); Shabazz Napier (2014); Kemba Walker (2011); Emeka Okafor (2004); and Richard Hamilton (1999) as UConn players to earn the honor of the Final Four Most Outstanding Player.

“He was the leader that this team needed from the start of the season, and he delivered,” UConn men’s basketball guard Andrew Hurley said. “He’s going to be a Huskie that is going to be, and should be, remembered for a very, very long time.”

Newton’s accomplishments in this year’s Final Four are just some of the many he’s had during his career at UConn from 2022-2024.

Newton’s resume at UConn:

Consensus First Team All-American (2024)

First Team All-Big East (2024)

Bob Cousy Award (2024)

Final Four MOP (2024)

UConn’s all-time leader in triple-doubles (4)

12-0 in NCAA Tournament games with UConn

Two-time NCAA national champion (2023, 2024)

It is remarkable when you look at the legacy the product out of Burges High School has built for himself at one of the nation’s most prestigious college basketball programs.

Newton will make sure to enjoy his national championship victory with UConn before turning his attention to the upcoming NBA Draft.

