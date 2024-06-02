Newton softball downs 1A No. 2 Sigourney at Oskaloosa tourney

Jun. 1—OSKALOOSA — A six-run inning propelled the Newton softball team to a win over Class 1A No. 2 Sigourney on Saturday.

The victory helped the Cardinals salvage a two-game split at the Oskaloosa tournament. Newton also lost 4-3 in nine innings to 3A No. 15 West Burlington Notre Dame at Lacey Sports Complex.

"We had plenty of opportunities to win but didn't take advantage of those opportunities," Newton head softball coach Kory Leiker said. "I'm happy we came back and won the second game. We had a lot more discipline at the plate."

In the win over Sigourney, Newton scored eight runs on five hits, eight walks and two hit by pitches. The Cardinals also stole seven bases.

Chloe Swank and Peyton Durr both had two hits in the win. Swank doubled, scored one run and had four RBIs, while Durr added one run and one steal.

Paige Benson totaled one hit, one walk, one RBI and one steal, Mack Sims finished with one walk, two runs and two steals and she was hit by one pitch.

Kadance Ahn and Sloan Brodersen both walked twice, Hailey Sumpter walked once and was hit by one pitch and Viana Vasseau walked once.

Ahn, Brodersen, Sumpter and Katelyn Lambert all scored one run and Ahn, Sumpter and Lambert each stole one base.

Leileigh Hammons (1-1) earned her first career varsity win after allowing four runs — two earned — on six hits, one walk and one hit batter in five innings. She struck out three.

The game ended after five innings due to a time limit. Newton (5-4) committed one error in the win and Sigourney dropped to 5-2.

West Burlington Notre Dame (7-0) stayed unbeaten after scoring the winning run in the top of the ninth inning.

Both teams scored once in the first and Newton led 2-1 after four, but the game was tied at 2-all after seven. Both teams scored once in the eighth.

West Burlington out-hit Newton 12-4, but the Falcons committed three errors.

Swank, Sumpter, Ahn and Lambert had the Cardinals' four hits, while Sims, Brodersen, Durr and Ava Williams all drew one walk.

Swank doubled, Ahn finished with one RBI and Sims scored two runs and stole two bases. Brodersen stole one base and Benson scored one run.

Sumpter (4-3) spun all nine innings and allowed four runs — one earned — on 12 hits and she struck out five and walked none. Newton was plagued by one error.

The Falcons were led at the plate by Anna Engberg, Lauren Krieger, Lyndsey Kelley and Logan Kelley, who all had two hits.

Orayana Gonzalez (2-0) earned the pitching win after allowing one earned run on four hits and four walks.

"There is a lot to improve on," Leiker said. "We just need to clean stuff, and we'll be fine."

