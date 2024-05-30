Newton softball can't overcome Pella homers in LHC losses

May 30—A pair of eight-run innings was too much for the Newton softball team to overcome during a home doubleheader against Pella on Wednesday.

The Cardinals fell behind in the opener and never recovered during a 14-3, six-inning loss.

In the nightcap, Newton matched the Lady Dutch in the first three frames, but Pella's eight-run frame in the fourth sealed a 13-9 road victory during the Little Hawkeye Conference openers for both teams.

Chloe Swank

Pella scored five runs in the second frame of the opener to take an early lead and then added a single run in the fifth and eight runs in the sixth to ended the game early.

Newton scored its first run in the third after Mack Sims reached on an error and then scored on a two-out RBI single by Hailey Sumpter.

Sumpter got out of a jam in the fourth when she recorded an out at third base and then Katelyn Lambert threw out a Pella runner at home to end the threat.

Katie Scheckel hit a solo home run in the fifth to extend Pella's lead to 6-1.

The Cardinals (4-2, 0-2 in the conference) took advantage of multiple Lady Dutch errors and scored twice in the fifth.

Lambert walked before Sims, Sloan Brodersen and Chloe Swank all reached on fielder's choices. Two of those were Pella errors and Sumpter made it 6-3 with a one-out, two-strike, two-run single.

Pella's eight-run sixth featured a three-run home run by Ava Curry and a three-run blast by Scheckel. Scheckel added a homer in the nightcap.

Sumpter had two of Newton's three hits, walked once and had three RBIs, while Kadance Ahn singled and walked once.

Kadance Ahn

Lambert drew a walk, Sims scored two runs and stole one base, Brodersen scored one run and BrookLynn Britton stole two bases.

Sumpter (4-1) took the loss in the circle after allowing nine runs — eight earned — on 11 hits, two walks and two hit batters. She also struck out three in five innings.

Lexi Frehse made her varsity pitching debut and surrendered five earned runs on three hits and four walks. She also struck out two in one inning.

Pella and Newton each scored three runs in the first and two in the third in the nightcap.

The Lady Dutch (3-1, 2-0) pulled away for good with an eight-run fourth. Newton scored four times in the fourth, but it wasn't enough.

Both teams had 12 hits and Newton committed two errors.

Sims, Brodersen, Swank, Benson and Ahn all had two hits, while Sumpter and Lambert each had one hit.

Peyton Durr

Brodersen scored three runs, walked once and had one RBI, Sims scored two runs and tallied one RBI and Benson finished with four RBIs and scored one run.

Swank doubled, scored two runs and registered one RBI, Ahn collected one RBI and stole one base, Sumpter and Makenzly Brant each walked once and Britton scored one run.

Leileigh Hammons (0-1) made her varsity pitching debut and took the loss in the circle. She allowed 13 runs — 12 earned — on 12 hits with three strikeouts, four walks and one hit batter in seven innings.

Pella's sweep snapped Newton's four-game win streak in the series.