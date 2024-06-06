Newton softball blasts Eagles for first LHC win

Jun. 5—PELLA — A fast start and a big finish pushed the Newton softball team to a 17-0 win over Pella Christian on Wednesday.

The Cardinals scored three runs in each of the first two innings and then ended the game early with an 11-run fourth during Little Hawkeye Conference action.

Newton cranked out 15 hits, drew six walks and stole nine bases. The four-inning win was the Cardinals' first conference victory of the season.

"It was a nice win," Newton head softball coach Kory Leiker said. "We just need to focus on the road ahead and still have things to work on and get better at."

Paige Benson

Chloe Swank and Paige Benson both had three hits, Mack Sims and Sloan Brodersen reached base four times and Hailey Sumpter and Leileigh Hammons combined on a two-hitter in the circle.

Swank finished with three hits, three runs, three RBIs and one steal. She leads the Cardinals (6-4, 1-3 in the conference) with a .441 batting average and has a team-best 15 RBIs and 23 total bases.

Benson doubled, scored one run and had five RBIs, Sims tallied two hits, two walks, four runs, one RBI and four steals and Brodersen added one hit, four runs, two RBIs, three walks and two steals.

Sims improved her team-best on-base percentage to .550 and has a team-most 14 steals, 22 runs and eight walks.

Mack Sims

Katelyn Lambert finished with two hits, two runs, one walk and one steal, Kadance Ahn added one hit, two RBIs and one steal and Sumpter tallied one hit and one RBI and she was hit by one pitch.

Morgan Frehse registered her first hit of the season and totaled one run and one RBI, Viana Vasseau chipped in one hit and one RBI and Karly Spear scored her first career varsity run. Haylie Ryan also scored one run.

"Some pinch hitters came in tonight and were able to get base hits," Leiker said. Morgan (Frehse) and Viana (Vasseau) were ready when their numbers were called."

Sumpter (5-3) earned the pitching win after allowing no runs and two hits and she struck out one.

Sloan Brodersen

Hammons pitched one inning and surrendered just one walk and struck out two.

Pella Christian (1-8, 0-6) did not commit an error and lost its seventh straight game.

The Cardinals improved to 21-18 against the Eagles since 2009 and Newton has won three of the past four games in the series.