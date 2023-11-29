Newton honored as Big Ten's best

Nov. 29—CHAMPAIGN — Johnny Newton isn't the first defensive lineman to be named the Big Ten's Nagurski-Woodson Defensive Player of the Year.

Not even the first defensive tackle. Or even the first Illinois defensive tackle.

Moe Gardner shared the award with teammate Darrick Brownlow in the first season the Big Ten presented it in 1990. Former Illinois linebacker Dana Howard also won the award twice, taking home the honor in 1993 and 1994.

While defensive linemen have claimed the Big Ten's top individual defensive honor more than any other position, most have been defensive ends with monster sack totals. Newton is now one of a handful of defensive tackles to take it home.

The three-year Illinois starter was also named Smith-Brown Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year on Tuesday in addition to being one of eight consensus All-Big Ten First Team selections.

"For a defensive tackle to receive this type of award, he's got to be, and I put him in the terms of, a playmaker," Dave Wannstedt said Tuesday. The longtime college and NFL coach is now a Fox Sports football studio analyst.

"There can be some very good defensive tackles that their only job is to use up blockers so the linebackers make all the tackles," Wannstedt continued. "In this case right here, Johnny Newton is a playmaker. You look at his number of tackles and his tackles for loss and his sacks. If I'm scouting and I'm a coach, I'm looking and saying, 'This guy is an every-down player.' He doesn't come out."

Newton finished the 2023 season with 52 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and 71/2 sacks. The 6-foot-2, 295-pound defensive tackle also blocked an FBS-leading four kicks to go with two pass breakups, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Disruption epitomized Newton's production this fall.

The St. Petersburg, Fla., native led all Power Five defensive tackles in quarterback pressures for the second straight season, per Pro Football Focus, with 44. That was 15 more than his closest competitor in the Big Ten and pushed his total the past two seasons to 103. Newton's 7 1/2 sacks were also tops by any defensive tackle in the conference. That level of production was partially possible because Newton hardly left the field.

He led all defensive tackles nationally with 749 snaps, which averaged out to 62.4 per game.

The total was 73 more than the next closest Power Five defensive tackle and 124 more than any other interior defender in the Big Ten.

Newton's decision to return to Illinois for one more season helped elevate his NFL draft stock. Most projections have him as a first-round selection now for the 2024 draft.

Some mock drafts have him being drafted in the top 10 when the draft unfolds next April in Detroit.

"Why I'm so excited about this for Johnny is he came back this extra year," Wannstedt said. "He could have left last year. He said he wasn't sure from the information he got where he would be drafted. He came back to Illinois for another year, had a fantastic year and now he's going to be a first-round pick. He's going to be playing on Sundays next year."

Seven other Illinois players were honored by the Big Ten on Tuesday. Defensive tackle Keith Randolph Jr. was an All-Big Ten Third Team selection by the media and earned honorable-mention status from the league coaches. Defensive back Xavier Scott, linebacker Dylan Rosiek and outside linebacker Seth Coleman were all consensus honorable-mention picks.

Danville native Caleb Griffin capped his six-year Illinois career as a consensus honorable-mention selection as a kicker, and Illini punter Hugh Robertson was an honorable-mention pick by the media.

While Isaiah Williams is likely to earn All-Big Ten honors Wednesday as a wide receiver, he claimed consensus honorable-mention status as a punt returner on Tuesday.