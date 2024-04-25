Newton girls tennis falls to conference rivals Pella, Indianola

Apr. 24—INDIANOLA — Lauryn Garrett scored the team's lone win, but the Newton girls tennis team was 0-3 in three-set tiebreaks during a 10-1 loss to Indianola on Monday in Little Hawkeye Conference action.

Garrett won her match at No. 1 singles 6-1, 6-3. Lex Dirksen and Olivia Hotchkin also lost three-set matches in singles.

Dirksen and Hotchkin led their matches following a 6-1 win in the opening set. Hotchkin went on to lose the next two sets 7-5, 10-8 and Dirksen fell 6-4, 10-7.

Ella Swarts and Hotchkin dropped their doubles match in three sets with the final set being 10-7.

Indianola improved to 5-2 and 3-1 in the conference, while Newton fell to 3-4 overall and 2-3 in the LHC.

Olivia Hotchkin

Pella 11, Newton 0

PELLA — The Cardinals came up just short in a pair of matches against the Lady Dutch on Tuesday.

Class 1A No. 2 Pella won all 11 matches in straight sets and the closest singles set was 6-3 during an 11-0 win in LHC play.

The Cardinals did not have the services of No. 1 singles player Garrett.

Brooklyn Sterling and Sloan Brodersen had the closest match of the night. The Cardinal duo fell 7-6 (9-7), 7-5 at No. 4 doubles.

Avery Potter and Emersyn Gross dropped their first set 7-5 at No. 5 doubles.

Pella improved to 5-1 and 4-0 in the conference.

Izzy Wilson

Cardinals finish fourth at Knoxville tournament

KNOXVILLE — Madison Rinehart finished fourth in singles and Izzy Wilson and Paige Benson took fourth in doubles during the Knoxville tournament on Saturday.

The Cardinals scored 10 points as a team and finished fourth in the seven-team field. Class 1A No. 2 Pella won the tournament with 23 points, while Ballard (19), Clarke (14) and Knoxville (6) completed the top five.

Creston scored three points in sixth and Chariton (0) finished seventh.

Rinehart in singles and Wilson and Benson in doubles both went 2-2 for the day and opened the tournament with a pair of straight-set wins.

Rinehart won 4-0, 4-0 and 4-0, 4-2 before losing her final two matches and finishing fourth. Wilson and Benson teamed up to win 4-0, 4-0 and 4-2, 4-1 before losing their final two matches and taking fourth.

Dirksen finished 0-2 in her two singles matches and Hotchkin and Swarts teamed up to finish 1-2 in doubles.

Madison Rinehart