Newton girls place five on all-conference soccer squad

Jun. 5—Senior Natalee Freese and the Newton girls' soccer team posted a shutout win and allowed just one goal in another conference match this spring.

But Freese was busy as the Cardinals goalie in the other four matches and her 69 saves led the Little Hawkeye Conference and allowed her to earn second team all-conference honors.

Aliviah Ross

Freese was joined on the second team by senior defender Alex Garvis and sophomore forward Aliviah Ross. Seniors Cailyn Doland and Estella Allen were honorable mention selections.

All-conference honors are based on statistics inside conference play only.

The Cardinals were 1-5 in conference play this past season with the win coming against Oskaloosa.

In that contest, Doland scored three goals to lead Newton in conference matches. Ross finished with two goals and Doland added one assist.

Alex Garvis

Freese, Garvis and Allen led the defense to one shutout win and the 1-0 loss to Indianola.

Freese had 26 saves against state-ranked Norwalk, 19 against state-ranked Pella and 18 against Indianola.

Dallas Center-Grimes won the Class 2A state title this spring, while Norwalk and Pella also spent all season ranked in the top five. The Lady Dutch joined the Mustangs at the state tournament.

Estella Allen

Little Hawkeye Conference

Girls Soccer

Final Standings

Team Conference Overall

DCG 5-1 18-7

Norwalk 5-1 14-5

Pella 5-1 14-5

Indianola 3-3 7-11

Pella Christian 2-4 9-9

Newton 1-5 9-9

Oskaloosa 0-6 3-11

Cailyn Doland

All-Conference

First Team

Forwards

Rylee Burns, so., Indianola; Braelyn Clark, jr., Norwalk; Olivia Cyr, sr., DCG; Abby Warner, sr., Pella.

Midfielders

Anna Larson, sr., Norwalk; Kenzie Hodge, sr., Norwalk; Avery Honsinger, so., Pella; Kylie Knief, sr., DCG; Hannah Renz, sr., DCG; Lauren Burk, so., Indianola.

Defenders

Aubrey Edginton, sr., Indianola; Reese Trebilcock, sr., Norwalk; Jaclyn Holmes, sr., Pella Christian; Neela Williamson, jr., DCG.

Goalkeeper

Katie Liedtke, so., Norwalk.

Second Team

Forwards

Bri Shannon, jr., Pella; Addison Burch, sr., Norwalk; Ella Forsyth, sr., DCG; Esther Ford, jr., Pella Christian.

Midfielders

Aliviah Ross, so., Newton; Addy Wood, so., Norwalk; Claire Smock, jr., Pella; Alex Hofbauer, jr., DCG; Annika Van Dyke, sr., Pella Christian; Lake Martin, sr., Indianola.

Defenders

Alex Garvis, sr., Newton; Tatum Miller, so., Norwalk; JJ Braafhart, fr., Pella; Kylie Davis, sr., Oskaloosa; Alexa Gill, jr., DCG.

Goalkeeper

Natalee Freese, sr., Newton

Honorable Mention

Cailyn Doland, sr., Newton; Estella Allen, sr., Newton; Alanna Teeter, jr., Oskaloosa; Josie Adam, so., Oskaloosa; Maddie Holland, so., Pella; Lizzie Newman, so., Pella; Paige Nichols, so., Norwalk; Pearl Brown, so., Norwalk; Tori Van Zee, so., Pella Christian; Erica DeBruin, jr., Pella Christian; Remy Siversten, sr., Indianola; Isabelle Crookes, jr., Indianola; Rylee Renz, so., DCG; Emyrson Torsky, fr., DCG.