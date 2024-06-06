Newton girls place five on all-conference soccer squad
Jun. 5—Senior Natalee Freese and the Newton girls' soccer team posted a shutout win and allowed just one goal in another conference match this spring.
But Freese was busy as the Cardinals goalie in the other four matches and her 69 saves led the Little Hawkeye Conference and allowed her to earn second team all-conference honors.
Aliviah Ross
Freese was joined on the second team by senior defender Alex Garvis and sophomore forward Aliviah Ross. Seniors Cailyn Doland and Estella Allen were honorable mention selections.
All-conference honors are based on statistics inside conference play only.
The Cardinals were 1-5 in conference play this past season with the win coming against Oskaloosa.
In that contest, Doland scored three goals to lead Newton in conference matches. Ross finished with two goals and Doland added one assist.
Alex Garvis
Freese, Garvis and Allen led the defense to one shutout win and the 1-0 loss to Indianola.
Freese had 26 saves against state-ranked Norwalk, 19 against state-ranked Pella and 18 against Indianola.
Dallas Center-Grimes won the Class 2A state title this spring, while Norwalk and Pella also spent all season ranked in the top five. The Lady Dutch joined the Mustangs at the state tournament.
Estella Allen
Little Hawkeye Conference
Girls Soccer
Final Standings
Team Conference Overall
DCG 5-1 18-7
Norwalk 5-1 14-5
Pella 5-1 14-5
Indianola 3-3 7-11
Pella Christian 2-4 9-9
Newton 1-5 9-9
Oskaloosa 0-6 3-11
Cailyn Doland
All-Conference
First Team
Forwards
Rylee Burns, so., Indianola; Braelyn Clark, jr., Norwalk; Olivia Cyr, sr., DCG; Abby Warner, sr., Pella.
Midfielders
Anna Larson, sr., Norwalk; Kenzie Hodge, sr., Norwalk; Avery Honsinger, so., Pella; Kylie Knief, sr., DCG; Hannah Renz, sr., DCG; Lauren Burk, so., Indianola.
Defenders
Aubrey Edginton, sr., Indianola; Reese Trebilcock, sr., Norwalk; Jaclyn Holmes, sr., Pella Christian; Neela Williamson, jr., DCG.
Goalkeeper
Katie Liedtke, so., Norwalk.
Second Team
Forwards
Bri Shannon, jr., Pella; Addison Burch, sr., Norwalk; Ella Forsyth, sr., DCG; Esther Ford, jr., Pella Christian.
Midfielders
Aliviah Ross, so., Newton; Addy Wood, so., Norwalk; Claire Smock, jr., Pella; Alex Hofbauer, jr., DCG; Annika Van Dyke, sr., Pella Christian; Lake Martin, sr., Indianola.
Defenders
Alex Garvis, sr., Newton; Tatum Miller, so., Norwalk; JJ Braafhart, fr., Pella; Kylie Davis, sr., Oskaloosa; Alexa Gill, jr., DCG.
Goalkeeper
Natalee Freese, sr., Newton
Honorable Mention
Cailyn Doland, sr., Newton; Estella Allen, sr., Newton; Alanna Teeter, jr., Oskaloosa; Josie Adam, so., Oskaloosa; Maddie Holland, so., Pella; Lizzie Newman, so., Pella; Paige Nichols, so., Norwalk; Pearl Brown, so., Norwalk; Tori Van Zee, so., Pella Christian; Erica DeBruin, jr., Pella Christian; Remy Siversten, sr., Indianola; Isabelle Crookes, jr., Indianola; Rylee Renz, so., DCG; Emyrson Torsky, fr., DCG.