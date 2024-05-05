Newton girls golf finishes 11th at Southeast Polk

May 4—PLEASANT HILL — Four career-best rounds highlighted the Newton girls golf team during the Southeast Polk Girls Invitational on Thursday.

All six Cardinals had at least one of their nine-hole splits in the 40s and it resulted in an 11th-place finish against some of the best teams in Class 3A and 4A.

"I'm very proud of how the team played in wet and soggy conditions," Newton head girls golf coach Nicole George said. "I'm optimistic we can get both front- and back-nine rounds in the 40s as we finish out the year strong."

Addison Hook

Newton turned in a season-best 402 at the par 71 Copper Creek Golf Club. The Cardinals were better than Des Moines East (412), Ankeny (413) and Dallas Center-Grimes (422) in the 14-team field.

Class 3A defending state champion Gilbert won the tournament with a 301. The Tigers placed five golfers in the first 13 positions and three of them scored in the 70s.

Waukee Northwest (325), host Southeast Polk (334), Marshalltown (350) and Norwalk (350) completed the top five.

Dowling Catholic (362), West Des Moines Valley (363), Ankeny Centennial (369), Des Moines Roosevelt (392) and Urbandale (393) finalized the top 10.

Addison Van Maanen

Gilbert leads the state in 18-hole average, while Waukee Northwest ranks in the top five.

Evie Main led the Cardinals and matched a career best with a 94. Addison Hook also matched a career best with a 100.

The other counting scores came from Addison Van Maanen (103), Addie Ratcliff (105) and Kalleigh Berndt (105). Van Maanen and Berndt posted career-best scores. Eva Pak (106) carded a non-counting score.

Marshalltown's Natalie Henson was the meet medalist with a 2-under-par 69. Henson finished ninth in the 4A state tournament last season.

Addie Ratcliff

Defending 3A state champion Eden Lohrbach was the runner-up with a 1-under-par 70.

Notes: The 4A regional tournament is scheduled for May 15 and Newton heads to the American Legion Golf Course in Marshalltown. The rest of the field features Ankeny, Cedar Rapids Jefferson, Des Moines Lincoln, Iowa City West, Marshalltown, Norwalk, Waterloo West, Waukee and Western Dubuque. Western Dubuque (323) currently has the top 18-hole average in 4A, while Marshalltown (366) and Norwalk (369) rank 10th and 11th, respectively. "We are happy it's a course we have already played this year and are familiar with," George said.