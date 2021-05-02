Newton boys tennis team sweeps South Tama, loses to Grinnell

May 2—Newton had little trouble dispatching South Tama County at Aurora Heights Park on Friday.

The Cardinals won all nine matches by straight sets and the Trojans didn't win more than three games in any set.

Blake Baumgartner (4-4), Trent Hamand (5-3) and William Muckler (4-4) all won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1, No. 2 and No. 5 singles, respectively. Thomas Hodnett won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 3 singles, Landon Heisdorffer was a 6-1, 6-1 winner at No. 6 singles and John Valtman (3-4) claimed a 6-2, 6-1 triumph at No. 4 singles.

In doubles, Baumgartner and Hamand won 6-0, 6-0 in the No. 1 position. Hodnett and Valtman won 6-2, 6-0 at No. 2 and Muckler and Heisdorffer were 6-2, 6-1 winners at No. 3.

Grinnell 6, Newton 5

GRINNELL — The top three doubles teams all claimed victories, but Grinnell was 4-2 in singles action during a 6-5 win over the Cardinals at home on Thursday.

Three of the five Cardinal wins came in straight sets. Grinnell claimed straight-set victories in four of its six wins.

"It was a close match and a tough loss," Newton boys coach Jared Gerber said. "The improvement in our team over the season has been great to see. We will keep working towards the postseason, which is just a week and a half away."

Hodnett (6-2) won his No. 3 singles match 6-2, 6-2 over Alex Smith and Heisdorffer (4-4) won at No. 6 singles 6-4, 6-3 against Ben Kelne.

Baumgartner and Hamand defeated A.J. Wilkins and Cole Johnson 4-6, 6-4, 10-6 at No. 1 doubles. Hodnett and Valtman won 6-3, 6-3 over Smith and Braden Blackford and Muckler and Heisdorffer scored a 6-2, 2-6, 10-6 victory over Kelne and Nick Brennecke.

The Cardinals (4-5 overall, 3-2 in conference action) were 1-2 in three-set matches. Valtman and Muckler both lost in three sets at No. 4 and No. 5 singles.

"We were points away in both of those matches from securing the wins," Gerber said. "We picked up our play in doubles, which was great to see. Thomas and Landon both had great days."