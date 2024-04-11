Newton boys tennis downs DCG for first win

Apr. 10—All seven of the Newton boys tennis team's contested wins Tuesday came in straight sets.

But nothing about Evan Marshall's two matches were easy. The Cardinal junior was part of two straight-set wins but he had to rally from an early hole in his singles match and then needed a second set tiebreaker to get a win in doubles.

It was a successful night though for the Cardinals as they downed Dallas Center-Grimes, 8-3, for a second straight season during a Little Hawkeye Conference matchup at Aurora Heights Park.

"It feels good to get our first win of the season," Newton head boys tennis coach Jared Gerber said. "Overall, we played some good matches."

Andrew Wiles

Newton went 4-2 in singles matches and then posted four more wins in doubles. The fourth win came by default as Brady Swihart and Stone Lillard went uncontested as the Mustangs brought just nine players to the meet.

The most dominant wins for the Cardinals came from Ethan Valtman in singles and Andrew Wiles and Harrison Oswalt in doubles.

Valtman won his No. 1 singles match 6-1, 6-1, while Wiles and Oswalt teamed up to win their No. 2 doubles match 6-0, 6-1.

Wiles won his No. 5 singles match 6-3, 6-1 and Ezra Bartell won 6-2, 6-2 at No. 6 singles.

Evan Marshall

Marshall trailed 4-1 in the first set of his No. 2 singles match before rallying to win 6-4, 6-2.

Valtman and Marshall teamed up for the first time in their careers and claimed a 6-2, 7-6 (9-7) win at No. 1 doubles.

"Those are good matches that will benefit them throughout the year," Gerber said. "We're still trying to figure out our best lineup so that'll be a work in progress as we keep practicing and playing more matches."

Damien Smith and Bartell also won their No. 4 doubles match 6-2, 6-4.

Harrison Oswalt