Newton boys golf sits fourth after second conference meet

Apr. 20—PELLA — Kinnick Pritchard has been the most consistent player on the Newton boys golf team the past few seasons.

And through two rounds of the Little Hawkeye Conference in-season tournament, Pritchard remains about as consistent as it can get.

Pritchard led the Cardinals on Thursday during the second of three 18-hole conference meets that will decide the in-season conference champions.

Pritchard sits third overall after two rounds, while the Cardinals are fourth in the four-team field.

"I felt we played a lot better today as a team," Newton head boys golf coach Pat Riley said. "We had some guys step up and shoot their best scores of the year on a challenging golf course with wet and chilly conditions."

Newton shot a 335 in its latest round, which was good enough for third. Pella Christian leads the LHC standings after two rounds and the Eagles shot a 324 at the par 72 Bos Landen Golf Course.

Pella turned in a 327 and Oskaloosa carded a 345 in fourth.

Pritchard's latest round was a 79. His splits were 38 and 41 and it was good enough for fourth for the day.

"Kinnick had a bounce-back round," Riley said. "This is what I know he is capable of every time he steps on any course. I thought Ethan (Pageler) and Lincoln (Peterson) played well for us today, too, both shooting 88s."

Pritchard registered birdies on No. 5, No. 10 and No. 11. His first round of 80 puts him in third with a two-round score of 159.

Jackson Price currently sits in ninth after carding an 82 in his latest round. His two-round score is 165 after posting an 83 in his first round.

Peyton Rozendaal carded an 86 and sits in a tie for 12th with a two-round score of 169.

The Cardinals' final two counting scores from Thursday were from Ethan Pageler and Lincoln Peterson, who both shot career-best 88s. Grant Osby turned in a non-counting 98.

"I really like where this team is headed and the potential they all have," Riley said.

Pella's Patrick Bishara was the meet medalist with a 78 and Pella Christian's Cooper Spronk was the runner-up with a 79.

The Eagles edged the Dutch in the latest round after placing three golfers in the top seven. Pella's top three golfers went 1-5-8.

Pella Christian's Eliot Menninga sits atop the leaderboard after two rounds. Menninga (151) leads Spronk (155) by four strokes and Pritchard (159) is eight shots back in third.

Cardinals finish second at Grinnell Invitational

GRINNELL — Facing less-than-ideal conditions on a very windy day resulted in a tough day on the golf course for the Cardinals on Friday.

Newton played in the Grinnell Invitational and finished second despite shooting a 355 at the par 70 Grinnell College Golf Course.

"We just did not come to play today," Riley said. "It's probably our worst round of the year. I understand the wind was bad, etc, etc, but everyone played in it."

Host Grinnell won the tournament title after placing five golfers in the first eight positions. The Tigers shot 337, led by a 78 from medalist Brandon Thompson.

Newton shot 355 after placing three in the top 11, while Carlisle (358) was third and Boone (369) completed the four-team field.

"These are the rounds that remind me we have very inexperienced players still," Riley said. "Good players find a way to score at this game even when they are not 'playing well.' I felt like we were the best team, on paper at least, but that doesn't equate to winning."

Pritchard finished third individually with an 84, while Price was sixth with an 87. Osby carded a career-best 90 and the final counting score was Peterson's 94.

Both Pageler and Rozendaal turned in non-counting 95s.

Carlisle's Ben Imhoff was the runner-up medalist with an 80.

"You still have to go out and post a score," Riley said. "We have been on a four-day binge golfing so maybe these guys just need a weekend to re-focus. I'm hoping next week brings out some better golf out of the guys. On to the next bunch of meets."