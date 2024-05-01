Newton boys finish seventh at Washington Invitational

May 1—RIVERSIDE — Facing another tough field, the Newton boys golf team finished in a tie for sixth on Monday during the Washington Invitational.

The Cardinals shot below their season average and tied conference rival Oskaloosa in the final standings.

The 11-team field featured two of the top teams in 3A and one of the best 2A squads, according to 18-hole averages.

But it was Waverly-Shell Rock which came out on top in the end. The Go-Hawks won the tournament with an impressive 307 at the par 72 Blue Top Ridge Golf Course.

"I thought we played pretty well as a whole team today," Newton head boys golf coach Pat Riley said. "I was happy with our sixth-place finish. There were a lot of great teams there, and we are right on the cusp of getting to that 'magic line' 320 team score."

Host Washington was the runner-up with a 315, Pella Christian (318) finished third and Pella (320) and Gilbert (323) completed the top five.

Washington came into the meet with the third-best 18-hole average in 3A and Gilbert ranked sixth. Pella Christian posts the third-best average in 2A.

Kinnick Pritchard finished ninth individually and led the Cardinals with a 78. He posted identical 39 splits.

The final counting scores came from Jackson Price (83), Peyton Rozendaal (83), Grant Osby (91) and Ethan Pageler (91). Lincoln Peterson (101) turned in a non-counting score.

"Kinnick had a good day. He's Mr. Consistent," Riley said. "Peyton played his best round of the year on the hardest course we will play. He's on the verge of breaking out."

Rozendaal's 83 was a career best and he registered consistent splits of 42 and 41. Pageler (43-48) and Osby (43-48) had matching splits.

Waverly-Shell Rock won the tournament after turning in a score 15 shots better than its season average. The Go-Hawks put four players in the top 12.

Washington shot nine strokes above its season average and Gilbert's 323 was 12 strokes above its season average.

The rest of the 11-team field included Mediapolis (342), Fort Madison (391), Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (433) and New London (434).

Washington's Rajan Roth was the meet medalist with a 1-under-par 71. He currently has the 10th-best 18-hole average in 3A at 74.67.

Pella Christian's Eliot Menninga shot 73 as the runner-up medalist. He was right around his season average of 73.8, which ranks seventh in 2A.

