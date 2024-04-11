Newton boys finish fourth in road quadrangular

Apr. 10—OSKALOOSA — There will be days like Tuesday for the Newton boys' golf team.

But veteran head coach Pat Riley knows the season is still young and so is his varsity roster.

The Cardinals finished fourth in a road quadrangular hosted by Oskaloosa. Newton shot 337 in fourth at the par 70 Edmundson Golf Course.

"We had a bit of a down day. We struggled early and just couldn't recover," Riley said. "These types of rounds are good for us. It keeps us humble and reminds us that we still have work to do."

Jackson Price

Pella Christian, one of the best teams in Class 2A, won the meet with a 303. The Eagles placed their four scoring golfers in the top six and all four posted scores in the 70s.

Pella was the runner-up with a 320 and the host Indians (322) were two strokes back in third.

"We have the makings of a really solid team, but we're still really young and have a lot to learn to navigate around a course we are unfamiliar with," Riley said.

Kinnick Pritchard led the Cardinals in eighth with an 80. Jackson Price and Peyton Rozendaal were 13th and 14th, respectively, with 83s and the final counting score was Grant Osby's 91. Those were career-best scores from both Rozendaal and Osby.

Peyton Rozendaal

Lincoln Peterson (97) and Ethan Pageler (98) had non-counting scores.

Pella Christian's Eliot Menninga was the meet medalist with a 72 and Pella's Cade McGinley shot 74 as the runner-up medalist.

The Dutch placed three golfers in the top 10 and Oskaloosa had three in the first 11.

"I really like where we are at now, but we will not settle," Riley said. "We will continue to get better. Like I always say, these meets don't matter. We need to peak at the end of the season when all the stakes are on the table. That's when it matters most."

Grant Osby