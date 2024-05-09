Newton boys end golf season at sectionals

May 8—OSKALOOSA — The Newton boys golf team came into Wednesday's Class 3A sectional tournament having to play maybe its best round of the year to extend its season.

It just wasn't in the cards for the Cardinals as their season came to a close following a fifth-place team finish at the par 70 Edmundson Golf Course.

All six Newton golfers were either at or under their 18-hole average for the season, but it wasn't enough as the Cardinals shot 329 in fifth. That score also is seven strokes below their season average.

"We had an uphill battle coming into today," Newton head boys golf coach Pat Riley said. "I knew we had to play our best round of the year, and that's a lot to ask in this pressure situation."

Jackson Price

Pella won the sectional championship with a 305, which was 14 strokes under its season average and its second-best score of the spring.

Grinnell also advanced to districts following a 310. That was 19 shots below its season average and the best score produced by the Tigers this spring.

The top two teams and the top two individuals not on qualifying teams advanced to next week's district tournament.

Williamsburg (313), Oskaloosa (315), Newton (329), Davis County (342), Chariton (346) and Centerville (356) completed the eight-team field.

Kinnick Pritchard, the varsity team's lone senior, finished three shots below his season average with a 78. He had splits of 38 and 40 and was eighth overall.

"Kinnick was the glue to this team," Riley said. "The guys would gravitate toward him. He just has that personality. 'KP' has been one of the best I have ever coached. I will miss him tremendously."

Jackson Price also finished with a 78. He was 11th overall after posting a 1-under-par 34 on the back nine.

The other two counting scores came from Peyton Rozendaal and Lincoln Peterson. Rozendaal turned in an 86, while Peterson's 87 was a career best and five shots under his season average.

Ethan Pageler (89) and Grant Osby (89) turned in non-counting scores, but both golfers were under their season averages.

"I love this team and thought they competed all year long," Riley said. "I'm excited about what we have coming back next year."

Peyton Rozendaal

Williamsburg's Bryce Yearian was the meet medalist, and he advanced to districts with an even par 70. Johnathan Terpstra of Oskaloosa also advanced after finishing third with a 71.

Pella won the tournament after five golfers scored in the 70s.

Grinnell's Brandon Thompson was the runner-up medalist with a 70. The Tigers had two scores in the 70s but also tallied an 80 and two 81s.

Pritchard, Price earn all-conference honors at Westwood Golf Course

Price saved one of his best performances of his career so far for the final Little Hawkeye Conference meet and his even-par performance at Westwood Golf Course moved him into an all-conference position on Monday.

Pritchard played competitively on his home course for the first time in four years and his consistent play kept him in the top five overall as the Cardinals posted their best conference score of the season to edge Oskaloosa in the final standings.

Pella Christian posted the best score in all four tournaments and won the conference championship by 33 strokes over runner-up Pella.

The Eagles posted a 308 on Monday, while Pella shot 318, Washington turned in a 320 and Newton was fourth with a 332.

Oskaloosa fell to fourth in the final conference standings after shooting a 339 on Monday.

Price had nine-hole splits of 35-36 and finished with an even-par 71 at the par 71 Westwood Golf Course. He was the runner-up medalist in the final conference tournament of the year and finished sixth overall with a four-round score of 319.

Pritchard stayed consistent through his four conference rounds. He shot a 79 with splits of 39-40 on Monday and his four-round score of 316 placed him fourth overall. He entered the final round in third.

Osby carded an 89 for Newton, while the final counting score of 93 was posted by Rozendaal, Pageler and Peterson.

Price finished 1-under-par on the front nine. His round included 12 pars, an eagle on No. 9 and birdies on No. 5 and No. 16.

Price's 71 helped him climb the leaderboard after posting either an 82 or 83 in the first three conference rounds.

Kinnick Pritchard Jackson Price

Pritchard opened with an 80 but finished with three straight 79s to earn first team all-conference honors.

The top four finishers over the course of four rounds earn first team honors, while the next four are second teamers.

Pella Christian's Deacon Branderhorst was the meet medalist on Monday after firing a 2-under-par 69.

But the season belonged to Pella Christian's Eliot Menninga, who was the overall champion with a four-round score of 302. Pella's Cade McGinley was the runner-up with a 310.