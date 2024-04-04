Newton boys down Eagles, extend win streak

Apr. 3—PELLA — The only unbeaten boys soccer squad left in the Little Hawkeye Conference resides in Newton.

The Cardinals improved to 5-0 on Tuesday following a shutout win over Pella Christian.

Newton scored both of its goals in the first half and opened its conference season with a 2-0 road victory over the Eagles.

"Shutouts are always nice to get," Newton head boys soccer coach Zach Jensen said. "It was a cold and windy night and that stadium can be tough to play in in those conditions. There's just nothing out there to block the wind.

The Cardinals are believed to be 5-0 for the first time in school history. They improved to 11-2 against Pella Christian since 2011. The win Tuesday was their seventh straight win over the Eagles (1-1, 0-1 in the conference) with five of them coming by shutout.

Kent Montgomery

Conner McPartlin scored his second goal of the season in the 13th minute to put the Cardinals (1-0 in the LHC) in front for good.

Nate Lampe delivered his state-leading eighth assist with a through ball that McPartlin put away at the other end.

Cody Klein's first goal of the year in the 30th minute capped the scoring.

"The weather conditions were an equalizer," Jensen said. "We didn't use the wind to our advantage enough in the first half. We controlled play more in the second half, but we are still having trouble with our production and efficiency in the final third."

Hunter Teague played 80 minutes in goal and registered three saves. He now has 27 saves this season, which ranks ninth in the state.

The Cardinals took 24 shots and put 13 of them on goal. The defensive shutout was the team's third this season.