Newton boys climb 3A rankings, win three times at Saydel

Apr. 13—DES MOINES — The Newton boys track and field team has climbed into the Class 3A top 10 in several events this season.

The Cardinals added to that list on Thursday during the Saydel Boys Invitational and three wins powered them to a sixth-place finish.

Newton won three relays and Reilly Trease's runner-up finish was fast enough to put him in the top 10 of an individual event, too.

The Cardinals scored 64.5 points in sixth, trailing fifth-place Webster City by .5 points.

Reilly Trease

North Polk won the meet title with 105.5. The Comets edged Madrid (105) by .5 points and the rest of the top five were Gilbert (74) and Nevada (68).

PCM won the sprint medley relay and was top three in three other events. The Mustangs finished seventh in the 16-team field with 48.5 points.

Ballard (39), Roland-Story (38), Greene County (37.5), Des Moines Christian (32), Bondurant-Farrar (24), Oskaloosa (15), Saydel (11), Pleasantville (8) and Des Moines East (5) completed the field.

Newton's wins came in the 4x200-, 4x400-meter and shuttle hurdle relays. They also were fourth in the 4x800.

Curtis Payne

In the 4x200, Nate Lampe, Curtis Payne, Caden Klein and Christian Ergenbright posted a season-best time of 1 minute, 31.73 seconds.

Payne, Cody Klein, Ergenbright and Caden Klein won the 4x400 relay in 3:29.93.

The shuttle hurdle relay team won the race in a season-best 1:02.83 with Payne, Caden Klein, Cade Bauer and Trease.

The 4x200 and shuttle hurdle relay times both rank 10th in 3A. The team's best 4x400 time is second in 3A but Thursday's time would rank top six.

The 4x800 relay team included Javin Doland, Asher Wood, Levi Zaabel and Landon Menninga and they finished fourth in 8:58.11.

Griffin Olson

Trease also was the runner-up in the 110 high hurdles. He posted a career-best time of 15.47 seconds, which ranks 10th in 3A.

The final top-five finish came from Ali Yahia. He was fifth in the 400 with a time of 57.09. That's a career best by 2 seconds.

The Mustangs won the sprint medley relay in 1:40.64 with Evan Jones, Gabe Hobbs, Griffin Olson and Riley Graber.

The 4x100 relay team of Olson, Hobbs, Jacob Wendt and Jones finished second in a season-best 44.14, which ranks fifth in 2A.

Olson and Jones were third in an individual event. Jones grabbed the bronze medal in the 100 in 11.56 seconds, while Olson's career-best time of 15.52 put him in third in the 110 high hurdles. That time ranks 16th in 2A.

Mark Bussan (45-7 1/4) took fourth in the shot put. Chase Wagaman (5-10) finished fifth in the high jump, while Graber (career-best 23.95) was fifth in the 200 and Gavin Steenhoek (1:01.27) came in fifth in the 400 hurdles.

Evan Jones