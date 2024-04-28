Newton boys get back in win column against Oskaloosa

Apr. 28—OSKALOOSA — The Newton boys tennis team snapped a three-game skid and got back into the win column on Thursday.

The Cardinals posted nine straight-set wins and finished 1-1 in three-set tiebreaks during a 10-1 road win over Oskaloosa during Little Hawkeye Conference play.

Newton went 5-1 in singles with the lone loss of the night coming in three sets.

"Overall, we played well," Newton head boys tennis coach Jared Gerber said. "This ends our conference matches, but we're excited for the last few matches and the postseason coming up."

Evan Marshall

Ethan Valtman (6-0, 6-2), Evan Marshall (6-1, 6-0), Harrison Oswalt (6-1, 6-1), Ezra Bartell (6-1, 6-4) and Seth Adams (6-0, 6-2) all won in straight sets in singles action.

It was the eighth win of the season for Valtman, who improved to 8-3 in singles play.

Four of the Cardinals' five doubles wins were in straight sets. Bartell and Damien Smith rallied from a first-set loss to win their doubles match 6-7 (9-7), 6-1, 10-4.

"I was proud of Ezra and Damien for coming back after losing their first set," Gerber said. "They weren't playing their best, but they were able to rally and dominate the second set and tiebreak."

Harrison Oswalt

Marshall and Oswalt teamed up to win their match at No. 1 doubles 6-0, 6-2 and Valtman and Andrew Wiles won 6-2, 6-2 at No. 2 doubles.

The other wins came from Adams and Ethan Freese (6-0, 6-1) and Stone Lillard and Brady Swihart (6-1, 6-2).

Wiles lost his singles match in three sets with the third set ending 10-7.

Newton improved to 3-5 overall and 3-3 in the conference. Oskaloosa falls to 2-4 and 0-4 in the league.