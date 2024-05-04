Newton believes Cardiff Dragons can reach play-offs

Newton has played in all 11 matches since joining Cardiff Dragons [Huw Evans Agency]

Netball Super League: Severn Stars v Cardiff Dragons

Venue: , Winchester Date: Sunday, 5 May Centre pass: 15:45 BST

Coverage: Live on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and app.

Jacqui Newton believes Cardiff Dragons can still reach the Netball Super League play-offs for the first time in 11 years.

Goal defence Newton – one of three Australian-born-or-raised Dragons - says a victory at fourth-placed Severn Stars on Sunday can revitalise their play-off bid.

Dragons lie sixth in the table, but a win in Worcester would cut the gap between themselves and Stars to a single point.

“We absolutely still believe we can make the top four and we’re going to give it a real crack,” said Newton, whose team were held to a surprise 54-all draw against bottom club Strathclyde Sirens last week.

“We were disappointed with the draw last week because we let things slip from having a good lead early on."

Newton, 27, joined Dragons at the start of the season and linked up with her former Victorian Fury teammate Elle McDonald, as well as Leah Middleton, who were born in the UK but moved to Australia as children.

They are coached by another Australian, the hugely experienced former Australian Diamonds national team coach, Jill McIntosh.

Newton’s decision to re-locate to Wales was sudden, taken after the abrupt collapse of her former Australian Super League club - Melbourne-based Collingwood - after financial issues.

“We were told there was a two-week review period happening and then, suddenly told, ‘It’s not good news. It’s over, basically'," said Newton.

Since joining the Dragons, Newton has played in all 11 matches for her new team.

The qualified teacher is near the top of the class when it comes to Super League statistics.

Newton ranked in the top six for most intercepts, deflections and gains.

“I have really enjoyed my time so far in Wales and playing in Super League,” added Newton.

“The top teams here are just as good as any in Australia, although maybe the depth isn’t quite yet the same."

Newton aims to return to Australia to catch up with family at the end of the season

Before that she is looking forward to watching cricket at Glamorgan’s Sophia Gardens and is looking forward to the arrival of the county’s Australian Test star, Marnus Labuschagne.

“I like Cardiff because it is a sporting city, like Melbourne," said Newton.

"I like the fact that people walk around Cardiff in their rugby gear and the passion of rugby fans during the Six Nations was obvious to see.

“But I’m also a big cricket fan, so I am hoping to get along to watch Glamorgan when I get a chance and maybe I’ll catch Marnus Labuschagne."