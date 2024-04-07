Newton becomes third UConn point guard to win Bob Cousy Award

Apr. 6—GLENDALE, Ariz. — Tristen Newton joined an exclusive club on Saturday, winning the 2024 Bob Cousy Award that honors the nation's top point guard.

The Naismith Hall of Fame made the announcement.

Kemba Walker (2011) and Shabazz Napier (2014) are the only other UConn players to receive the award.

The trio has something else in common. They also all helped the Huskies win a national championship. Napier won two titles during his career.

"It is an honor to receive this recognition," Newton said. "Credit to my teammates and coaches for always putting me in position to succeed and put the team in position to win games. This would not be possible without the success of our team and I am hungry to keep going in the Final Four."

Newton has flourished since transferring to UConn from East Carolina in 2022, going from a relative unknown to a consensus First Team All-American honors this season.

Last season, he flew under the radar despite being the starting point guard on a national championship team.

A native of El Paso, Texas, Newton has been even better this season.

Newton leads the Huskies in scoring (15.0 points) and assists (6.0) and ranks second in rebounding (6.7). Top-seeded UConn carried a 35-3 record into Saturday's Final Four national semifinal against fourth-seeded Alabama at State Farm Stadium.

He recorded two triple-doubles this season, setting a program career record with four overall.

"He's made a big step," coach Dan Hurley said. "A lot more on his shoulders from a leadership standpoint. ... Tristen lost so much of his wing men (from last season) and had to assume so much responsibility. Last year he was the fourth or fifth starter to now the driving force behind this team."

Hurley believes Newton will go down as one of the all-time great guards in program history.

"I don't know what happens from here with him, I think he's got a great chance to play in the NBA for a while," Hurley said. "But guards having worn the uniform with what he's done in terms of winning and accolades, it's tough to beat his two years of accomplishments."

g.keefe@theday.com