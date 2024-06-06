Newton baseball snaps losing skid, cruises past Pella Christian

Jun. 5—PELLA — Mason Mendez had a big night at the plate, Finn Martin went the distance on the mound and the Newton baseball team snapped a losing skid during an 8-2 road win over Pella Christian on Wednesday.

The Cardinals scored three runs in the second and added five in the seventh to put the game away. The Little Hawkeye Conference victory snapped a five-game losing streak and was the second straight win over the Eagles.

Finn Martin

Mendez finished with three hits, two RBIs, two runs, one walk and one double.

He drew a lead-off walk in the second, stole second base and went to third on an error. He scored on John Frietsch's RBI single. Derek Wermager was then hit by a pitch. Frietsch and Wermager both scored on RBIs by Braelyn Parks and Martin.

Martin (2-2) went the distance on the mound. He allowed zero earned runs on eight hits, one walk and one hit batter. He struck out five and needed 106 pitches to get through the seven innings.

Martin also had two hits, one RBI and one run at the plate. He leads the Cardinals (4-7, 1-3 in the conference) with eight runs this summer.

Frietsch had two hits, one double, one run and one RBI, while Cade Bauer added two hits, one double, one run and two RBIs. Parks finished with one hit, one run, one RBI and one walk and Wermager added one hit, one run and one RBI.

Cade Bauer

Eli Stewart and Gabe Otto both were hit by two pitches, Stewart scored one run and Skyler Milheiser was hit by a pitch and stole one base.

The Cardinals' five-run seventh inning included two-run doubles by Mendez and Bauer and an RBI double by Frietsch. Parks and Martin both singled and scored in the frame and Stewart scored after being hit by a pitch.

Newton was retired in order just three times. Martin sat down the Eagles in order in the first but pitched around trouble most of the night. The Cardinals finished with three errors and Pella Christian (8-8, 1-5) plated single runs in the sixth and seventh.

The Newton win spoiled Pella Christian's 30-year anniversary celebration of its 1994 state championship season.

Trevor Veenstra had two hits and one run and Brecken Ritzert had two hits and one RBI to lead the Eagles at the plate.

Eliot Menninga (1-2) went the distance on the mound. He took the loss after surrendering eight earned runs on 11 hits. He struck out six and needed 107 pitches to get through seven innings.

John Frietsch