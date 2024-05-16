Newton baseball scores home win over BGM

May 15—Gabe Otto tossed a complete game on the mound, Skyler Milheiser belted his first career varsity home run and the Newton baseball team picked up its first win of the season on Tuesday.

The Cardinals used a three-run third inning and a six-run fifth to down BGM, 10-1, during a non-conference affair.

Eli Stewart, John Frietsch, Lane Rozendaal and Braelyn Parks all had two hits at the plate, while Otto's seven innings on the mound resulted in his first career varsity win.

Newton led 1-0 after two innings before scoring three in the third and six in the fifth. BGM plated an unearned run in the fourth.

Skyler Milheiser

Eight of the nine Cardinals in the lineup had at least one hit. Frietsch led the offense with two hits, two runs, two RBIs, one walk and one steal.

Rozendaal doubled, scored one run, walked once and had two RBIs, Stewart added one run, one RBI and one steal and Parks doubled and stole one base.

Milheiser's first career homer was his only hit. Otto finished with one hit, one run and one walk and he was hit by two pitches.

Dakota Winkleman finished with one hit, two RBIs and one steal, Cade Bauer chipped in one hit and one run, Finn Martin walked once and scored one run and Mason Mendez and Kreytein Wickliffe each scored once. Mendez also stole one base.

Newton (1-1) finished with 12 hits and took advantage of three BGM errors.

John Frietsch

Otto's complete game on the mound featured eight strikeouts, three walks and one hit batter. He allowed zero earned runs and just one hit.

BGM (1-1) was led by Beau Burns, who had one hit and one run. Cael Coburn walked twice and Jackson Bullers took the pitching loss despite striking out seven in four innings.

The night started with a Dedication and grand opening of the new baseball field. The team posed for a picture and the pre-game festivities also included a ceremonial first pitch, ribbon cutting and the playing of the Newton fight song by the Newton Cardinal Regiment.

Saydel 4, Newton 2

Stewart blasted a two-run homer in the first inning, but the Cardinals didn't score again during a 4-2 non-conference loss to Saydel on Monday.

Newton was limited to three hits in its season and home opener. The Eagles took the lead for good with a three-run third and added one run in the fourth.

Eli Stewart

Stewart added one walk to his second career home run. Parks and Winkleman had the other hits, Milheiser walked and stole one base and Martin scored one run. The Cardinals struck out 14 times at the plate.

Martin pitched into the seventh inning but took the loss. He allowed two earned runs on four hits with six strikeouts, one walk and two hit batters in 6 2/3 innings.

Creighton Andrew struck out the only batter he faced in the seventh.

Boyd Jones, Cooper Lindahl and Payton Rummans all had two hits for Saydel, which tallied nine hits. Jones doubled, scored one run, had one RBI and stole one base.

Adam Mein tossed six innings for the Eagles (2-0) and allowed one earned run on one hit with 14 strikeouts.

Gabe Otto