Newton baseball drops pair of games in Quad Cities

May 28—DAVENPORT — The Newton baseball team made a two-hour trek to Eastern Iowa on Saturday, and the Cardinals returned home with a pair of non-conference losses.

Newton scored first in both games but came up short against both Davenport Central and Davenport West.

Davenport Central scored four unanswered runs after Newton went up 1-0 in the top of the second and held on to win 4-2, while Davenport West scored all eight of its runs in the sixth after Newton plated three in the top half during an 8-3 victory.

The Cardinals were hindered by free bases against Davenport Central. Newton pitchers walked five and hit one and the defense committed four errors in the loss. The Cardinals also collected just five hits at the plate.

Cade Bauer had two of the five hits and tallied one RBI and Derek Wermager doubled, scored two runs and walked once and Braelyn Parks doubled and collected one RBI.

John Frietsch had the other hit and Skyler Milheiser walked.

Gabe Otto and Bauer split the six innings on the mound. Otto started the game and took the loss after allowing two runs — one earned — on five hits with five walks and one strikeout in three innings.

Bauer pitched the final three innings and surrendered two earned runs on five hits and one hit batter.

Milo Kelley finished with two hits, two runs and two walks and Landin Ewert collected two hits and two RBIs to lead Davenport Central, which improved to 5-1. Davenport Central finished with 10 hits and no errors.

Against Davenport West, Newton had four hits and four errors. Mason Mendez led the Cardinals with two hits, two RBIs, one run and one steal and Eli Stewart tallied one hit, one run, two walks and one steal.

Parks doubled and had one RBI, Milheiser was hit by a pitch and Wermager scored one run.

Frietsch started on the mound and took the loss after allowing seven runs — one earned — on six hits with five strikeouts, two walks and one hit batter in 5 1/3 innings.

Mendez got the final out and allowed one unearned run on one hit and one walk.

Wyatt Hass went the distance on the mound for Davenport West (2-2) and struck out 12 and allowed no earned runs on four hits and two walks.

Kaleb Adomat led Davenport West's offense with two hits, one RBI and one walk and Mason Glasgow finished with two RBIs. The Falcons ended the game with seven hits and three errors.

