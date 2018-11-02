Newspaperofrecord delivers in Breeders Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf

Los Angeles (AFP) - Newspaperofrecord romped to victory in the Juvenile Fillies Turf as frontrunning youngsters lit up Churchill Downs Friday on the opening day of the $30 million Breeders' Cup.

Five races for two-year-olds made up "Future Stars Friday," the curtain raiser to Saturday's nine-race slate capped by the $4 million Turf and the $6 million Classic.

Newspaperofrecord, trained by Chad Brown and sent off a 3-5 favorite, leapt out of the gate and shot to the front under Irad Ortiz in the one mile, $1 million race on a Churchill Downs turf track labeled good despite heavy mid-week rain.

When Ortiz let her go late, the filly surged home to win by a devastating 6 3/4 lengths over European raider East, who rallied from last under Jamie Spencer to take second by a neck over longshot Stellar Agent.

"I got a perfect trip," said Ortiz. "She broke good and pulled me to the lead. I just held her together and she relaxed. When I asked her, she exploded for home.

"It was the easiest Breeders' Cup I ever won," added Ortiz, who has now won four.

Bulletin, trained by Todd Pletcher and ridden by Javier Castellano, opened the proceedings with a scintillating victory in the $1 million Juvenile Turf Sprint.

Owned by a consortium including WinStar Farm and China Horse Club International, Bulletin became the first horse to win a Breeders' Cup race after just one prior career start -- a seventh length victory at Gulfstream Park in September.

"Very impressed with what he did," said Castellano, who rode his ninth Breeders' Cup winner. "Second time of his career -- very professional."

Bulletin broke sharply out of the gate and took quick command of the 5 1/2-furlong race.

"Fantastic way to start," Pletcher said. "He broke really well and was sharp. He took it to them the whole way."

Chelsea Cloisters, trained by Wesley Ward and ridden by Tyler Gaffalione was second and the Aidan O'Brien-trained So Perfect was third with Wayne Lordan in the irons.

"They went really quick out there," Lordan said. "He came home really well and he has run a great race."

Jaywalk became the day's third straight wire-to-wire winner, powering to a 5 1/2 length victory in the $2 million 1 1/16-mile Juvenile Fillies on the dirt track.

Trained by John Servis and ridden by Joel Rosario, Jaywalk notched a first victory around two turns. Restless Rider was second and Vibrance third.