Newsome describes special teams touchdown

Nebraska defensive back Quinton Newsome made one of the plays of the year in Saturday’s victory over Purdue. Elijah Jeudy blocked the 4th quarter field goal attempt, and the senior cornerback Newsome then caught the deflection and ran it back 68 yards for the first touchdown of his Husker career.

“I was playing the super scorer on that play. I saw the ball pop up and I caught it. I saw the grass and (Tommi) Hill running with me. This is six right here. We’re going to the end zone. Taking the practice reps and bringing it to the game. You never know when you’re going to block a field goal in the game. That was a big moment in the game.”

Following the game, Husker head coach Matt Rhule stated that the coaching staff has been all over the team about the need for big plays on special teams.

