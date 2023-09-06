Newsom signs executive order preparing California for AI

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order to study the development, use and risks of generative artificial intelligence — one of the most significant steps taken by a state to potentially regulate the rapidly growing technology.

Newsom’s order includes directives to state agencies and departments to perform a joint analysis on the risk AI poses to California’s energy infrastructure; issue guidelines for public sector procurement of generative AI based on White House and National Institute for Standards and Technology-issued guidelines; provide AI training for state government workers; and develop a framework to analyze generative AI’s impact on vulnerable communities.

The executive order is the state’s first step toward understanding how to govern AI, said Alex Stack, the deputy communications director for Newsom. The order primarily deals with the government’s own use of generative AI.