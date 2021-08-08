Newsom recall election candidate Kevin Kiley visits Clovis
Kevin Kiley was at the Clovis Senior Center where he met with voters and talked about his plans if he wins next month.
Jeffrey Clark demanded classified briefing with US director of national intelligence to discuss ‘foreign election interference issues’, newly published email shows
"Conspiracy theories associated with reinstating former President Trump have included calls for violence if desired outcomes are not realized," a bulletin sent to states from the Department of Homeland Security said
Rosen's testimony, said Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., showed how "close the country came to total catastrophe."
President Biden on Saturday gave a final push for the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package as the Senate reconvened to advance the measure.Driving the news: The Senate on Saturday broke the filibuster, clearing the 60-vote threshold to advance the plan for final passage, after which it will head to the House. It is not clear when the final Senate vote will take place.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What he's saying: "The Bipartisan Infrastruc
One of the Trump card designs features a right-facing eagle, which critics say resembles Adolf Hitler's Reichsadler.
At least 20 different types of items went missing during the transition from the Trump to Biden administrations, Politico reported.
The Department of Homeland Security said Friday they have observed "an increasing but modest level of activity online" by people who are calling for violence in response to baseless claims of 2020 election fraud and related to the conspiracy theory that former President Donald Trump will be reinstated. "Some conspiracy theories associated with reinstating former President Trump have included calls for violence if desired outcomes are not realized," according to a DHS Office of Intelligence and Analysis bulletin obtained by ABC News. There is no evidence that shows there was widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election.
Curtis Sliwa, 67, faces Eric Adams in November’s election. Can the attention-loving founder of the Guardian Angels upset the odds? Curtis Sliwa at home with three of his 15 cats. At 328 sq ft, the Manhattan apartment is about the size of two car parking spaces. Photograph: Ali Smith/The Guardian Curtis Sliwa has a lot of cats. On a recent Tuesday afternoon, there were 16 felines packed into the Manhattan apartment that Sliwa, the Republican candidate for mayor of New York City, shares with his w
Members of the Bloods street gang established a perimeter around the Wendy's where Rayshard Brooks was killed, establishing an 'autonomous zone'.
During a press briefing on Friday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that President Biden “remains committed” to the pledge made to families of 9/11 victims to approve the release of documents detailing Saudi Arabia’s role in the attack. The comment came in response to members of the 9/11 community calling on the president not to attend memorial events unless the promise is fulfilled. Psaki did not say if the administration will release the documents.
Trump accused Senate Republicans of bowing to Democrats and warned them to "think twice before you approve this terrible deal."
Meanwhile, some of the people you'd most expect to hate the mandates think there's a strong case for them.
Lindell, wearing a suit and tie paired with khaki shorts, responded, "I'm live on TV right now," while attempting to hush the troll.
The majority of Obama's former administration staffers, including top adviser David Axelrod, also got the axe, the Times reported.
A little over a year after she was fired as the manager of Florida’s coronavirus dashboard, Rebekah Jones is returning to the state to run for Congress against Rep. Matt Gaetz, one of former President Donald Trump’s closest allies in Washington.
My prediction of 100,000 cases per day was wrong, admits Professor Neil Ferguson
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has decided to sacrifice Florida’s children on the altar of personal freedom
Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump remain an influential couple even after their time as advisors in the White House.
Mother Jones reported the investigation, meanwhile recently published audio showed Giuliani urged Ukrainian officials to investigate Biden in 2019.
Republican strategist: GOP 'is the one thing' working against itself ahead of 2022 elections