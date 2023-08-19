'Newsmakers' to spotlight Non Permitted Project

Aug. 19—The next edition of "Newsmakers" on KGCS-TV will feature The Non Permitted Project.

Kyle Tracy, founder, will explain how the organization started and its mission to bring mental health issues into routine tabletop discussions. He also will share how members make connections and gain coping skills through tabletop gaming events. Board member Caleb Miller and logistics coordinator Angela Palsrok will discuss how music and expressions of art can be therapeutic. Doug Hunt, an adviser to the organization, will discuss the needs being met in the community.

"Newsmakers" will air at 5 and 9 p.m. nightly the week of Aug. 20 on KGCS-TV.

KGCS programming can be seen on Channel 21 and on regional cable television systems. The station operates as a service of the communication department at Missouri Southern State University.