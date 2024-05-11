Newsmakers to Feature “Luzerne County Sports Hall of Fame”, Sunday, May 12, 2024

(WBRE/WYOU) The Luzerne County Sports Hall of Fame will be the topic of this Sunday, Newsmakers Program. The organization will induct its 40th class of Athletes. Hosts Jayne Ann Bugda and Andy Mehalshick will be joined by Jim Martin, President of the Luzerne County Sports Hall of Fame and Karel Zubris, Historian/Public Relations Luzerne County Sports Hall of Fame.

They will discuss this year’s inductees and special honors. The Sports Hall of Fame not only features athletes from Luzerne County but from Bradford, Sullivan, Wyoming, and Northern Columbia Counties. The organization also sponsors scholarships for young athletes. Martin and Zubris will also discuss how deeply involved the group is in several community programs. They will also highlight the chapter’s Museum located at the Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport in Avoca. The chapter is one of the only ones to have a museum featuring the triumphs of local athletes.

Newsmakers airs Sunday, May 12 at 7:30 am on WYOU and 11:30 am on WBRE.

Andy Mehalshick, Jayne Ann Bugda, Karel Zubris, Jim Martin

