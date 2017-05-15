Zinedine Zidane responds to James Rodriguez's Real Madrid farewell claims amid Manchester United links

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has refused to talk about recent reports linking James Rodriguez with a move away from the Spanish capital club after the Colombian international appeared to wave goodbye when he was substituted in his side's 4-1 win over Sevilla.

The incident took place in the 61st minute when the former Porto and AS Monaco star was withdrawn in the final match of the season at Santiago Bernabeu. He was replaced by Casemiro and while he was walking towards the touchline, he waved at all four sides of the stadium.

Trending: Chelsea 0-0 Watford - Premier League LIVE

Rodriguez has reportedly agreed a deal in principle with Manchester United, according to Colombian radio station RCN. The Red Devils are believed to be leading the race for his signature, but are yet to agree a deal with Real.

The Spanish capital club still have two games left in the league and the Champions League final against Juventus to play for before their season ends. Zidane says his players are committed to Real's key fixtures remaining in this campaign.

Don't miss: Garth Crooks says Mesut Ozil should leave Arsenal for a club where he'd be 'appreciated' - Tottenham

"James is here and we have a long way to go still. We're focused on the final stretch of the season. We have three games left, two in LaLiga and one in the Champions League, and we're only thinking about that," Zidane explained, as quoted by Real's official website.

Real will face Celta Vigo and Malaga in the league and four points out of a possible six can help them win the La Liga. They are second in the table with 87 points, level on points with leaders Barcelona, who have played one more game.

Most popular: Jonnie Peacock desperate for latest chapter in enduring rivalry with Richard Browne this summer

The Frenchman has urged his players to remain focused in order to help Real win the first league title since 2012.

"Our daily job is to win the league. We haven't won it for some time, but we've not won anything yet. Two games to go. We've done very well so far, but we have to finish the job and finishing it well is the most difficult bit. We have to stay focused," he added.

View photos James Rodriguez More

You may be interested in: