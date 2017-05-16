Zidane reveals news about James Rodriguez amid Manchester United links with Real Madrid ace

James Rodriguez could miss Real Madrid's crucial trip to Celta Vigo on Wednesday night (17 May) amid fresh reports linking him with a summer move to Manchester United. Zinedine Zidane revaled the Colombian missed Tuesday's training session due to a "heavy blow", but refused to clear up the player's uncertain future at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The former Monaco playmaker appeared to wave goodbye to the crowd on Sunday when he was substituted in the second half of a 4-1 victory over Sevilla – the final match of the season at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Colombian radio station Caracol added more fuel to the fire on Tuesday after reporting that the 25-year-old has an agreement with Manchester United – and that his potential move to Old Trafford could be announced after Real Madrid's final league match of the campaign against Malaga on 21 May.

Alarm bells were ringing at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday morning after James failed to take part in a training session ahead of the trip to Celta.

However, the Real Madrid boss explained that the Colombian's absence from the workout was due to a fitness issue.

"It's not up for debate. He's with us, although today he's not trained because he received a heavy blow. We're only thinking about the three final games that we've got coming up," Zidane said in a press conference ahead of the trip to Celta.

Gareth Bale and Dani Carvajal are also ruled out for visit to Balaidos due to injuries, but Zidane provided a positive update on the Welshman's recovery.

"It's not the time to talk about the Champions League final," Zidane said when asked whether the former Tottenham star will be ready to face Juventus on 3 June. "He's much better and has already been out training on the field, but not with the team. We're happy with that, but we're only thinking about tomorrow's match and he'll not travel to Vigo."

Nacho will also miss Wednesday's encounter due to suspension after he received a yellow card in the victory over Sevilla.

However, Zidane confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo will be in his squad despite the Ballon d'Or having been rested in recent games to stay fresh for the Champions League final.

"He'll be with us tomorrow," the Real Madrid boss confirmed when asked whether Ronaldo will play against Celta in the postponed league fixture from match week 21.

Nevertheless, if Real Madrid beat Celta they will only need one point from the last day of the season at Malaga to beat Barcelona to the title.

"We're ready. We've got two more finals to play in the league then it's over. Physically we're all in very good shape and looking forward to tomorrow's match. I'm only thinking positively and about everyone giving 100% of what we've got," Zidane said.

"It'll be difficult because Celta are a good team. We know that they're a good opponent and it'll be difficult, just like it was against Sevilla and will be against Malaga. I'm expecting the same Celta as always. They've got a very good team and they'll play their game. Celta will give everything and it'll be hard, but we'll not change what we've been doing. We're going to try to play really well in the two remaining games. What interests me the most is what we're going to do."

