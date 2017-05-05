Zay Jones performance could have major effect on Buffalo Bills future

Drafting ECU wide receiver Zay Jones in the second round of the NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills may have landed one of the most undervalued receivers in this draft class. Expected to compete for a starting spot come day one of camp, Zay Jones performance this season could have a major impact on the immediate future of the Buffalo Bills offense.

Choosing not to pick up the fifth year option on Sammy Watkins contract, the Buffalo Bills could have only one season to make a decision on the offenses future. Should Jones perform well in his first year at this level, his future improvement may convince the Bills to move on from Sammy Watkins this offseason.

However, should Zay Jones struggle to earn a starting spot or produce as a starter, then the Bills may be forced into signing Sammy Watkins to a new contract after the 2017 season. No matter which of these options occur, it will end up shaping the Bills offense for many years to come in more ways than one.

The first and possibly biggest way it could shape the team is in the salary cap. Not having to pay Sammy Watkins should Jones prove to be a top performer, the Bills can reallocate his salary into other players and also look to add another value wide receiver during next year’s draft. That said, the same exists should Jones struggle and Bills are forced to pay up in order to sign Watkins.

Another main effect Jones performance will have is on the future of the receiving corps. While Jones and Watkins are two different receivers, the two have their own special weapons. Losing Watkins speed because of Jones play could be an overall loss in the long run while short term issues could lead to success in the future.

In the end, no matter how well Sammy Watkins plays, his future could be based off of the performance of Zay Jones. If Jones performs well this season, look for the Bills to move on from star receiver Sammy Watkins this next offseason.

