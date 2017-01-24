Zach Randolph donated $20k to keep utilities running for Memphis families

Zach Randolph has been such a success with the Memphis Grizzlies that it’s difficult to remember the poor state of his reputation when he joined the franchise before the 2009-10 season. Once known as a malcontent with effort issues, Z-Bo has come to define the grit-and-grind aesthetic over these last seven years. He’s a mainstay for the Grizzlies, to the point where it’s difficult to imagine the team without him.

[Join a Yahoo Daily Fantasy Basketball contest now | Free NBA Yahoo Cup entry]

That close bond has extended to Randolph’s relationship with the city of Memphis, as well. The 35-year-old forward has become involved with many charitable causes in the area, including a pit bull rescue that we’ve covered before. Now he’s in the news for another generous act that’s helping families all around Memphis.

As the Grizzlies posted on their Twitter account Monday, Randolph gave $20,000 that keeps the utilities on for at-risk families in the area:

Today, @MacBo50 surprised 2 families that will benefit from his $20,000 contribution to cover utility payments for more than 100 households???? pic.twitter.com/PdYitOA5d2 — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) January 23, 2017





A post on Grizzlies.com this weekend explained Z-Bo’s contributions:

Memphis Grizzlies forward Zach Randolph announced today a $20,000 contribution to MIFA (Metropolitan Inter-Faith Association) to keep utilities connected for over 100 Memphis-area families.

Randolph’s donation will go directly to the MIFA Emergency Services Plus-1 program. Plus-1 is a program administered by MIFA to pay utility services for people in need.

This is Randolph’s seventh year contributing to MIFA and MLGW. His donation will be used to cover the cost of utility payments for more than 100 households on the verge of service disruption in the Memphis-area.

The family in this video is one of two that Randolph visited Monday, but their story is representative of many who face utility disruptions from month-to-month. Living paycheck-to-paycheck and hoping for the best requires taking on terrible risk, especially at a time when Memphis sees near-freezing temperatures overnight.

[Follow Ball Don’t Lie on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | Tumblr]

Sadly, it takes gifts like Randolph’s to provide for these families when paychecks and public assistance cannot. He deserves lots of credit for his action, but it would be so much better if it weren’t required.

More NBA coverage:





– – – – – – –

Eric Freeman is a writer for Ball Don’t Lie on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at efreeman_ysports@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

Follow @FreemanEric