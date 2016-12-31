Yu Darvish shows off his ambidexterity in crazy pitching videos

Since 2012, Yu Darvish has proven to be one of baseball’s most talented right-handed pitchers. Along the way, we’ve also heard claims that his physical gifts include the ability to pitch left-handed.

Thanks to a couple of recent Instagram videos, we can confirm that these claims were no joke. Not only can Darvish throw left-handed, he can throw a variety of nasty pitches that include a curveball and a slider.









We don’t think Pat Venditte has to worry about losing his status at Major League Baseball’s only switch-pitcher. Then again, we didn’t think Darvish’s curveball would have this much bite from the left side either. Those are filthy pitches. You even get the sense he could start getting out major-league hitters with his left hand tomorrow if he needed to.

Unfortunately for us, the baseball fans, he doesn’t need to. As much as we’d love to see it, Darvish’s right arm has things covered with up to six pitches in its repertoire. Even after Tommy John surgery, that arm is his moneymaker and it’s among the reasons the Rangers will once again contend for a postseason berth.

As for his opponents, perhaps in some twisted way it’s actually fortunate for them that Darvish is strictly a right-handed pitcher. Even if they can’t hit most of his pitches now, at least they know where they’re coming from. If Darvish ever flipped the glove to his right hand and fired one of those sliders, they might throw their arms up and simply walk away.

And no one would blame them.

