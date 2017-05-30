Young players impressing so far during the Miami Dolphins OTA’s

One of the most important times during the offseason for any NFL team is OTA’s. Given the first and only chance to evaluate new players and returning players together before the preseason officially kicks off, it is this period of time that can help determine who makes the week one roster of a given team and who ends up looking for a new team to play for this season.

The period is also important because it gives many of the team’s draft picks and undrafted free agents a chance to prove themselves to their new coaches. In all honesty, the period is likely of more use to these younger players than to the older ones. With that said, it is no wonder that these young guns are proving to be the highlight of the Miami Dolphins OTA’s.

So far, both second-year cornerback Xavien Howard and rookie cornerback Cordrea Tankersley have impressed in stints. Howard has made a series of impressive plays so far in the first week of OTA’s while Tankersley also recorded a pick-six off Matt Moore during the team’s seven-on-seven drills.

Another youngster that has played well so far is first round draft pick Charles Harris. Despite having some issues plague him during the team drills, Harris dominated in one-on-one drills especially when it came to getting around the edge. This is great news for Miami and Harris as he tries to prove to his doubters that the Dolphins made the right move and using his first round pick on him.

With all of that said, some veteran players also had solid to great opening weeks. Tony Lippett made more than a few plays during the first week of OTA’s and looks set to finally challenge for a consistent starting role in the team’s defense going forward. If this is the case, it will be interesting to see the battle unfold between Lippett, Howard, and Tankersley for the number two cornerback spot.

Heading into week two, the Miami Dolphins coaches have to be happy with what they have seen from the young guns. With those mentioned and others receiving praise throughout, the future looks to be extremely bright for the Miami Dolphins on both sides of the football.

