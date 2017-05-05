“We’re young and fresh” – Pogba confident of Man Utd in Top Four, Europa

Jose Mourinho will be rotating his squad following Thursday’s 1-0 win over Celta Vigo in the UEFA Europa League, but Paul Pogba still expects to take care of business against Arsenal.

The influential Manchester United midfielder says the Red Devils can grind out a result on Sunday against the Gunners to stay in the Top Four fight. Pogba also says United carries the resolve to then advance past Celta Vigo at Old Trafford in Thursday’s second leg.

From ManUtd.com:

“Of course we’re strong enough, we are Manchester United and we can do this. To be in the top four, our mind has to go there, and we also want to win the Europa League. We have to keep our heads on the challenge and the big objective; we want to achieve the big goals, not the small ones. We’re confident of that. We’re young and fresh.”

It helps that United will be home for that second leg Celta Vigo after visiting Arsenal on Sunday. Pogba said the team noticed the away fan presence in Spain.

“The crowd has to be as good as today, even with [the noise of] the Celta Vigo fans, we could hear them. They give us energy, so we need them – they always help us. They don’t know it, but when we’re on the field and hear them shouting our names, it pushes us to the limit. Our support is very good; we need the fans and want to win for them.”

Arsene Wenger said his side is “prepared to suffer” against Man Utd’s suffocating defense. Kickoff Sunday is at 11 a.m. ET from the Emirates Stadium.

