Young Dodgers fan has best reaction to Wil Myers stealing his foul ball

There’s not a lot of love between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres. The California baseball rivals have been doing battle since 1969, and regardless of which team is ahead in the standings, there’s always a lot of pride on the field and intensity in the stands.

As we saw on Friday night though, pride and intensity don’t have to define the rivalry. There’s room for some good-natured fun and a little appreciation too. That’s exactly what we got from Padres first baseman Wil Myers and a young, wide-eyed Dodgers fan who couldn’t believe Myers stole his foul ball.

The moment happened in the very first inning of the Padres surprising 4-3 win. The Dodgers Chris Taylor hit a foul popup that seemed destined for this young fan’s glove. Then the much taller Myers reached over and snatched it away, recording a big first out for his pitcher Clayton Richard.

It wasn’t the catch that made the moment though. It was the reaction. Some kids might have been upset in that situation. If we’re being honest, there’s probably an even larger percentage of adults that would have been annoyed. This kid was simply awed, and his reaction was truly priceless.

If you notice, the young fan already had one baseball in his hand. That tells us his day has already been made. The run-in with Myers was just the icing on the cake of the ultimate baseball experience.

Does it get any better than that? We think not.

