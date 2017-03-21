New York Giants re-sign middle linebacker Keenan Robinson

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) -- The New York Giants have re-signed middle linebacker Keenan Robinson.

The Giants announced the signing on Tuesday, adding that fellow linebacker Mark Herzlich had signed a new contract Monday.

Robinson, who left Washington to sign with the Giants last season as a free agent, played in all 17 games with seven starts, including one in the playoff game against the Green Bay Packers.

''It was tough walking off the field after that loss in Green Bay,'' Robinson said. ''We worked so hard to get to that point, and in one game it was over.

''That's how it goes in the playoffs. It was hard, because we knew we could have played much better and we knew than we were a better team that what we showed that day.

Robinson finished fourth on the team with 79 tackles, and seven passes defensed.

Herzlich is entering his seventh season, all with the Giants. He joined the team as a rookie free agent in 2011 and has played in 88 games with 17 starts. He played in 14 games last season and had seven tackles and a fumble recovery on special teams.

