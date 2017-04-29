New York Giants: B

Kudos to New York for thinking outside the box in Round 1. TE Evan Engram (pick No. 23) should avoid the typical early struggles that rookies at his position face, because he’s as much of a receiver as he is a tight end. He’ll thrive working the underneath routes in that New York passing attack. DT Dalvin Tomlinson (No. 55) doesn’t bring a one-for-one replacement for Jonathan Harrison, but he can make up a lot of the gap created by Harrison’s departure. QB Davis Webb in Round 3 is fine, no more, no less-this was his appropriate range, and he’s more backup than starter material. Pairing RB Wayne Gallman (No. 140) with Paul Perkins makes the Giants dangerous on the ground ... except they still have no line. Taking OT Adam Bisnowaty at 200 hardly solves their problem up front. They needed to improve there and flat-out did not.

Click here for the complete list of the New York Giants' picks.

This article was originally published on SI.com