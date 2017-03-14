Yes, LaVar Ball is ridiculous ... and college basketball could use more people like him

LaVar Ball gave another crackpot interview, this one to USA Today. You’ve probably heard about it because:

1. LaVar Ball has made himself famous – can fans name the father of any other college basketball player (at least one who wasn’t previously a basketball star himself)? Moreover, is there another one who is interesting/entertaining enough to command an eve-of-the-NCAA-tournament feature in a national publication?

2. LaVar Ball again said a bunch of comical and outrageous things, perhaps even exceeding the time he claimed his son, UCLA freshman Lonzo Ball, was “better than Steph Curry to me.”

This time Ball declared that “back in my heyday, I would kill Michael Jordan one-on-one.” What constitutes the 49-year-old’s “heyday”? Perhaps 1987-88, his one season at Washington State, where he averaged 2.2 points a game. Jordan put up 35 a game with the Chicago Bulls that year.

He also said he is looking for a “family” shoe deal from Nike, adidas or Under Armour, offering not just Lonzo, but his other sons LiAngelo, a high school senior, and LaMelo, a sophomore who scored 92 in a game this year. Both of them will follow Lonzo to UCLA.

What would it take to get all three Ball brothers in a package deal? How about a 10-year, $1 billion contract, LaVar said. Gee, is that it?

And finally he acknowledged starting his own apparel and perhaps shoe line in the interim – Big Ballers Brand – which sells T-shirts, hats and hoodies on its website. It is the kind of thing that causes NCAA compliance directors to break out in hives, because heaven forbid anyone tries to capitalize on these players other than the schools.

LaVar Ball is shown during a UCLA game during the regular season.

Ball is part boxing promoter, part carnival barker, part stage dad and part stand-up comic – or perhaps situational comedic actor. He’s playing the bombastic fool.

Naturally, he causes all sorts of tsk-tsking in college basketball, where the outlandish statements and look-at-us self-promotion is often viewed as a threat to a world order that likes to believe the sport is about the name on the front of the jersey and all sorts of quotable Americana stuff like that.

To say college basketball needs to relax is an understatement. LaVar Ball is a shock to its collective system.

College teams want no part of the media talking to parents, let alone ones such as LaVar Ball. Almost every school in the country has strict rules against reporters speaking to the family of a player. Usually they claim it’s a way to protect mom and dad but that isn’t it – these are adults and you’ll rarely find a proud parent who isn’t interested in speaking about the talented child they love so dearly, particularly to a reporter.

It’s just another control mechanism to avoid so-called distractions and suck the life and individuality out of the sport. It’s a way to make everything about the multimillionaire coaches on the sidelines and the millionaire athletic directors in the corner offices who get facilities constructed all in the forever belief that players don’t win championships, programs do.

There are only two college basketball players this year who broke into the consciousness of mainstream, non-college hoops fans: Duke’s Grayson Allen and UCLA’s Lonzo Ball. The former because he got suspended for tripping opponents and often found himself in controversial (although often overblown) situations.

The latter because his dad says wacky things like how he could beat MJ.

“I would just back [Jordan] in and lift him off the ground and call a foul every time he fouls me when I do a jump hook to the right or the left,” LaVar told USA Today’s Josh Peter about how a one-on-one matchup might play out.

“He cannot stop me one-on-one,” LaVar continued. “He better make every shot ’cause he can’t go around me. He’s not fast enough. And he can only make so many shots outside before I make every bucket under the rim.

