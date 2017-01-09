Yasmani Grandal was at Fort Lauderdale Airport during shooting

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Yasmani Grandal says he was at the Fort Lauderdale Airport on Friday during a shooting that left five dead. Grandal was in a different terminal when the shooting occurred and reports both he and his family are safe and sound.

He explained in an Instagram post:





Grandal’s post reads:

“Fortunate to say I am safe and so is my family. In a very dark January afternoon. God works in mysterious ways. I thank him for putting us in the right spot at the right time. 5 minutes later and one terminal down idk where I would be right now … My condolences go out to all the victims’ families whose lives have changed forever.”

The 28-year-old catcher grew up in Miami and attended the University of Miami. As of 2013, he returned to Florida for at least a portion of the offseason.

Esteban Santiago, 26, was arrested after opening fire in the baggage claim area of the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Friday. Five people were killed. Santiago faces three federal charges. He appeared in court Monday.

Grandal was not the only baseball player whose family was nearly impacted by the shooting. Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo said his parents were traveling through the airport the same day.

(BLS H/N: Sports Illustrated)

More MLB coverage from Yahoo Sports:

The StewPod: A baseball podcast by Yahoo Sports

Subscribe via iTunes or via RSS feed

– – – – – – –

Chris Cwik is a writer for Big League Stew on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @Chris_Cwik