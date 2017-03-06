Yasiel Puig's bat flips are already in midseason form

Yasiel Puig of the Los Angeles Dodgers is trying to get his swing back on track. After a rough 2016 that saw him assigned to Triple-A, he’s been working to remake his swing during spring training.

But there’s one part of his swing that doesn’t need any spring training. In fact, it’s in midseason form.

Yasiel Puig hit his first homer of spring training, and it was punctuated by a decidedly mature and practiced bat flip. He had said he was giving them up back in 2015, but thankfully that hasn’t stuck.

[Sign up for Yahoo Fantasy Baseball | 2017 Player Rankings]

Let’s examine that glorious bat flip. First, Puig unleashes a mighty swing. And as soon as the ball leaves the bat, Puig knows it’s gone. It may be his first spring training homer, but he knows when he wallops a homer. He spends a split second watching it go (as he should), and then lets go of the bat. He didn’t just let it go, he released it into the air like it always belonged there. It practically floated, spinning end over end like a trapeze artist, before finally dropping to the ground.

The bat took quite awhile to fall, and it should have. Puig’s home run, which came against the Seattle Mariners, was pretty excellent. It nearly left the park, finally coming back to Earth on the grass line in the left field stands.

Yasiel Puig hits his first home run of spring training. (Getty Images) More

This bat flip should remind all the bat-flipping baseball players out there: you’ve gotta bring your A game every time, whether it’s spring training or not. Because as Yasiel Puig proved here, there is no spring training for bat flips. Every single one is the real thing.

More MLB coverage from Yahoo Sports:

– – – – – –

Liz Roscher is a writer for Big League Stew on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email her at lizroscher@yahoo.com or follow her on twitter! Follow @lizroscher